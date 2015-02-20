RSS

King & I

homemovies_king.jpg.jpe

Selma wasn’t the first screen dramatization of Martin Luther King Jr. King (1978) stars Paul Winfield as the civil rights leader and Cicely Tyson as Coretta Scott King. more

Feb 20, 2015 5:00 PM Home Movies

Aug 27, 2014 3:30 PM I Hate Hollywood

dogseesgod_0171lg-2.jpg.jpe

Waukesha’sOutskirts Theatre Company opens the first show of its inaugural seasonthis month as it presents Bert V. Royals’ Dog Sees God: Confessions of aTeenage Blockhead. It’s an interesting choice for an opening show—acoming of age story with.. more

Aug 8, 2014 8:45 AM Theater

The 35 year-old Kenosha Christian Life School recently announced that it will be staging a production of The King and I. The press release starts like this:  “Culture conflicts, women’s rights and slavery aren’t topics for history courses alon.. more

Mar 15, 2012 11:29 AM Theater

blogimage10594.jpe

If it were possible to mash everything on alternative radio into a doughy paste, then cook the batter in an easy bake oven for a half hour, the resulting band would probably be indistinguishable from Red Jumpsuit Apparatus. This shape more

Apr 18, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage8042.jpe

Sarah Borges has never been one to hide her influences. Like one of her biggest inspirations, X, she brings a punk sensibility to country music, so she named her lovely 2007 disc Diamond in the Dark after a line from an X song. On her lates... more

Sep 21, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

I have to say I was more than a little wary heading to the Bradley Center Friday night for the Marquette/Pitt game. My level of patience with the Golden Eagles had slowly been running out and I was afraid we'd be subject to yet another disappointi.. more

Feb 18, 2008 5:00 AM More Sports

Can't say we were not warned. Bob and Phil La Follette, Justices Ryan in 1873, a unanimous Supreme Court in 2007, Gaylord Nelson, and Bill Proxmire all told us to be alert for special interest money distorting our issues and corrupting even the be.. more

Feb 3, 2008 5:00 AM News Features

blogimage558.jpe

On t,News Features more

Jan 17, 2008 12:00 AM News Features

blogimage442.jpe

I'm Art Kumbalek and man oh manischewitz what a world, ain’a? Listen, I got to tell Red Pepper ,Art for Art's Sake more

Jan 10, 2008 12:00 AM Art for Art's Sake 31 Comments

blogimage137.jpe

Under their previous incanartion as Slobberbone, the Texan country-rock band The Drams wer Abominations ,This Week in Milwaukee more

Nov 29, 2007 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee 2 Comments

Enchanted by RomanceLove and the CityNovember 21, 2007 | 08:59 AMSomeone mixed up in the production of Disney's Enchanted had at least one interesting idea. Within the constricted boundary of a comedy meant for children and their sitters, En.. more

Nov 21, 2007 5:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

SOCIAL UPDATES