When We Were Kings
Ashland: Wildfire
The energetic male-female duo Ashland immediately demands your attention with the first notes of the leadoff track on Wildfire. By mixing pop arrangements with rock sensibilities and evergreen melodies, musician Aaron Wood and vocalist Asia... more
Apr 18, 2017 2:21 PM Michael Popke Album Reviews
This Week in Milwaukee: March 2-8, 2017
Highlights of this week’s calendar include a Food Network star, an inventive local jazz ensemble, and a blues icon. Also: chili. Lots of chili. more
Feb 28, 2017 2:22 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Dispatch from the Milwaukee Film Festival: Recommendations Familiar and Unfamiliar
In matters of entertainmentwe tend to prefer familiar favorites. And not without reason. To squanderprecious leisure time on a dud is a fate worse than work – at least then wecould have enjoyed the satisfaction of productivity.One of t.. more
Sep 28, 2016 8:24 PM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
What’s New at Milwaukee Film Festival?
Along with its lineup of feature films from around the U.S. and the world, this year’s Milwaukee Film Festival will include a handful of classic films (ranging from Metropolis to Blue Velvet) as well as a trio of new programming tracks. It’... more
Sep 20, 2016 2:50 PM David Luhrssen Film
Mary Ann Miller
It's something of a shame that local Celtic harpist Mary Ann Miller didn't make Legendary a DVD as well as a CD. To see her nimble fingers gliding and plucking across the strings could make the 16 tracks presented here even more mesmerizing... more
Dec 6, 2010 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews