RSS

When We Were Kings

wildfire.jpg.jpe

The energetic male-female duo Ashland immediately demands your attention with the first notes of the leadoff track on Wildfire. By mixing pop arrangements with rock sensibilities and evergreen melodies, musician Aaron Wood and vocalist Asia... more

Apr 18, 2017 2:21 PM Album Reviews

twim.jpg.jpe

Highlights of this week’s calendar include a Food Network star, an inventive local jazz ensemble, and a blues icon. Also: chili. Lots of chili. more

Feb 28, 2017 2:22 PM This Week in Milwaukee

maxresdefault.jpg.jpe

In matters of entertainmentwe tend to prefer familiar favorites. And not without reason. To squanderprecious leisure time on a dud is a fate worse than work – at least then wecould have enjoyed the satisfaction of productivity.One of t.. more

Sep 28, 2016 8:24 PM Around MKE

film_mff_a.jpg.jpe

Along with its lineup of feature films from around the U.S. and the world, this year’s Milwaukee Film Festival will include a handful of classic films (ranging from Metropolis to Blue Velvet) as well as a trio of new programming tracks. It’... more

Sep 20, 2016 2:50 PM Film

blogimage13163.jpe

It's something of a shame that local Celtic harpist Mary Ann Miller didn't make Legendary a DVD as well as a CD. To see her nimble fingers gliding and plucking across the strings could make the 16 tracks presented here even more mesmerizing... more

Dec 6, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

SOCIAL UPDATES