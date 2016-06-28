The Kinks
The Kinks: Everybody’s in Show-Biz Legacy Edition (RCA/Legacy)
The Kinks were at one of their periodic commercial peaks when they released Everybody’s in Show-Biz in 1972. By that time band leader-songwriter Ray Davies was nuts about concept albums and what story line was closer to his experience at th... more
Jun 28, 2016 3:43 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Ingrid Lucia: Living the Life (CD Baby)
It’s a mostly quiet, tender affair, with brushy percussion work, solid but subtle N’awlins strut, and a palpable sense of all the swaying, cooing, knowing winks and more
May 15, 2014 12:47 AM Todd Lazarski Album Reviews
The Soundtrack of His Life
Clive Davis’ memoir The Soundtrack of My Life (Simon & Schuster) is a hefty 586 pages of thoughtful, analytical content—an unexpected pleasure from one of the most powerful and influential music executives in history. more
Apr 26, 2013 2:54 PM Martin Jack Rosenblum Books