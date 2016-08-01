Kino Lorber
Fritz Lang Restored
Aug 1, 2016 3:26 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Lincoln Before Lincoln
It’stempting to suspect that Abraham Lincoln was D.W. Griffith’s mea culpa for TheBirth of a Nation —except Griffith probably never thought he did anything wrong. Abraham Lincoln (1930), Griffith’s last significant film, has been i.. more
Nov 17, 2012 1:56 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Transition Time in County Government
Milwaukee County Board Chair Lee Holloway finds himself in an enviable position: both king and kingmaker. Since Milwaukee County Executive Scott Walker is leaving for the governor’s mansion, Holloway can step into that position for a time a... more
Nov 17, 2010 12:00 AM Louis Fortis News Features 11 Comments
Milwaukee's Best Open Mic Night
,Best of Milwaukee 2009 more
Nov 16, 2009 12:00 AM Emily Patti Best of Milwaukee 2009 1 Comments