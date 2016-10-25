RSS

Kirk Douglas

infernotomhanks.jpg.jpe

Tom Hanks portrays Harvard symbologist Robert Langdon in the third film adapted from the Don Brown series of novels. Inferno is slavishly faithful to its source, brimming with stunning visuals and incoherent plot lines. more

Oct 25, 2016 2:43 PM Film Clips

In her directorial debut, Whoopi Goldberg explores an African American comedian who influenced her greatly, Moms Mabley. Looking toothless, wearing jarringly colored outfits and speaking in Deep South black cadences, Mabley was a startling ... more

Jun 4, 2014 8:45 PM Home Movies

vikings1-710x400.jpg.jpe

The cultural cross-connections are fascinating in this rambling documentary. A 1960 instrumental by the British group The Shadows, later covered by The Ventures, found its way into the 1973 album by the Incredible Bongo Band, a bi-racial Am... more

Dec 8, 2013 6:25 PM Home Movies

SOCIAL UPDATES