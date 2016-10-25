Kirk Douglas
Film Clips 10.27
Tom Hanks portrays Harvard symbologist Robert Langdon in the third film adapted from the Don Brown series of novels. Inferno is slavishly faithful to its source, brimming with stunning visuals and incoherent plot lines. more
Oct 25, 2016 2:43 PM Shepherd Express Staff Film Clips
Home Movies/Out on Digital: June 5
In her directorial debut, Whoopi Goldberg explores an African American comedian who influenced her greatly, Moms Mabley. Looking toothless, wearing jarringly colored outfits and speaking in Deep South black cadences, Mabley was a startling ... more
Jun 4, 2014 8:45 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Home Movies/Out on Digital: Dec. 8
The cultural cross-connections are fascinating in this rambling documentary. A 1960 instrumental by the British group The Shadows, later covered by The Ventures, found its way into the 1973 album by the Incredible Bongo Band, a bi-racial Am... more
Dec 8, 2013 6:25 PM Shepherd Express Staff Home Movies