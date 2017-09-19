RSS

Kirk Thomsen

Cabaret Milwaukee’s latest offering of 1930s radio play-style shenanigans, The Clockwork Man, origins, delivers a captivating World War I melodrama along with fantastically fun entr’acte entertainments of the century passed. more

Sep 19, 2017 1:40 PM Theater

The unexpected. It’s one of the best things about a program of original theatrical shorts. You don’t know what to expect. The show begins. You don’t know what to expect. Then there’s a change in scenery. Then there’s another show where anything co.. more

Jun 9, 2017 4:32 PM Theater

Cooperative Performance Milwaukee stages a dreamy dance about mistakes and struggles with aLL wRoNG. more

May 2, 2017 1:48 PM Theater

The title says it all. Danceworks opened its summer DanceLAB with Get It Out There, a two-part presentation of 17 worthy short works of dance and performance art. more

Jun 21, 2016 3:17 PM Dance

Photo By Ryan Blomquist Photography

This summer, the World’s Stage Theatre beautifully brings Martin Sherman’s concentration camp drama BENT to the intimate space of the Tenth Street Theatre more

Jul 14, 2015 11:58 PM Theater

Recent victories in gay rights make the events depicted in the stage drama Bent that much more chilling. The fact that Nazi Germany had a hierarchy of undesirables at all is disturbing enough. Gays were evidently at the bottom of that list...c.. more

Jul 11, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

Photo Credit: All Friends Photography

Quasimondo’s intense Kamikaze Cute-Sauce Cos-Play Club is an insightful exploration of culture, gender and power. more

Feb 24, 2015 4:15 PM Theater

Quasimondo Physical Theatre

Quasimondo Physical Theatre opens its third season in a new venue, Studio G (in Milwaukee Public Theatre’s space in the Shops of Grand Avenue), with Buboes, a spectacle of gallows humor and pedigreed clowning. more

Dec 1, 2014 6:55 PM Theater

George Orwell’s Animal Farm is a startlingly concise political drama that stands as one of the great works of 20th-century fiction. The Quasimondo Milwaukee Physical more

Jul 9, 2014 1:23 PM Theater

The Hollowz didn’t intend for the lighthearted title of their debut album, Dreams of Sex and Flying, to be so ironic. The duo had conceived the title as a lark last year while kidding around on WMSE’s “Mad Kids” program, well befor more

Jan 26, 2011 12:00 AM Local Music

