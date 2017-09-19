Kirk Thomsen
Cabaret MKE's 'The Clockwork Man' Delivers Laughs, Melodrama and a Taste of the Supernatural
Cabaret Milwaukee’s latest offering of 1930s radio play-style shenanigans, The Clockwork Man, origins, delivers a captivating World War I melodrama along with fantastically fun entr’acte entertainments of the century passed. more
Sep 19, 2017 1:40 PM Selena Milewski Theater
One Acts with Cooperative Performance Milwaukee
The unexpected. It’s one of the best things about a program of original theatrical shorts. You don’t know what to expect. The show begins. You don’t know what to expect. Then there’s a change in scenery. Then there’s another show where anything co.. more
Jun 9, 2017 4:32 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Cooperative Performance Milwaukee’s Satisfying Tumble Through Life’s Struggles
Cooperative Performance Milwaukee stages a dreamy dance about mistakes and struggles with aLL wRoNG. more
May 2, 2017 1:48 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
A Parade of New Performers ‘Get It Out There’
The title says it all. Danceworks opened its summer DanceLAB with Get It Out There, a two-part presentation of 17 worthy short works of dance and performance art. more
Jun 21, 2016 3:17 PM John Schneider Dance
World’s Stage Presents Drama of Gays under the Nazis
This summer, the World’s Stage Theatre beautifully brings Martin Sherman’s concentration camp drama BENT to the intimate space of the Tenth Street Theatre more
Jul 14, 2015 11:58 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
The World's Stage Brings 'Bent' to light on Tenth Street
Recent victories in gay rights make the events depicted in the stage drama Bent that much more chilling. The fact that Nazi Germany had a hierarchy of undesirables at all is disturbing enough. Gays were evidently at the bottom of that list...c.. more
Jul 11, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Societal Insight, Anime Style
Quasimondo’s intense Kamikaze Cute-Sauce Cos-Play Club is an insightful exploration of culture, gender and power. more
Feb 24, 2015 4:15 PM Selena Milewski Theater
Laughing at the Black Death
Quasimondo Physical Theatre opens its third season in a new venue, Studio G (in Milwaukee Public Theatre’s space in the Shops of Grand Avenue), with Buboes, a spectacle of gallows humor and pedigreed clowning. more
Dec 1, 2014 6:55 PM Selena Milewski Theater
Quasimondo’s ‘Animal Farm’
George Orwell’s Animal Farm is a startlingly concise political drama that stands as one of the great works of 20th-century fiction. The Quasimondo Milwaukee Physical more
Jul 9, 2014 1:23 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
The Hollowz’s Tortured Hip-Hop
The Hollowz didn’t intend for the lighthearted title of their debut album, Dreams of Sex and Flying, to be so ironic. The duo had conceived the title as a lark last year while kidding around on WMSE’s “Mad Kids” program, well befor more
Jan 26, 2011 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Local Music