Sofia Coppola directs a captivatingly suspenseful film—a remake of 1971’s The Beguiled—with an eye toward Southern Gothic. more

Jul 3, 2017 1:31 PM Film Reviews

While not as psychologically acute as The Talented Mr. Ripley or Ripley’s Game, the latest cinematic adaptation of Patricia Highsmith, The Two Faces of January, is a gripping thriller in the key of Hitchcock. Viggo Mortensen, Kirsten Dunst ... more

Jan 29, 2015 4:25 PM Home Movies

<p> Director Lars von Trier has always eagerly defied the reigning conventions of cinema in search of different angles. His 2011 film <em>Melancholia</em> (out on Blu-ray and DVD) borrows a page from opera with a two-act structure and an opening t.. more

Mar 19, 2012 11:38 AM I Hate Hollywood

Haih ,CD Reviews more

Sep 22, 2009 12:00 AM Album Reviews

