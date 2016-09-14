RSS

Popular radio station 97-3 NOW has announced that a familiarvoice will be soon be returning to Milwaukee’s airwaves. Rahny Taylor, longtimehost of the “Wes, Rahny and Alley” morning show on KISS-FM, will be returningto his native Milwau.. more

Sep 14, 2016 8:00 PM Around MKE

Photos courtesy of The Rave/Eagles Club - Photo Credit: Alexander Stafford and Katelyn Winski

Wiz Khalifa breathed life into 103.7 KISS-FM’s KISSmas Bash holiday concert. more

Dec 18, 2014 2:50 PM Concert Reviews 1 Comments

Photo credit: Kiri Lin

The most fascinating question about the Fall Out Boy reunion wasn’t why the band finally made amends—another album seemed inevitable after singer Patrick Stump dubbed the break an indefinite hia,Concert Reviews more

Dec 19, 2013 11:36 AM Concert Reviews

There aren’t too many country singers releasing double albums these days, let alone double albums as conceptual as Jamey Johnson’s new The Guitar Song , which the Alabama outlaw country revivalist divided into a dark “black” more

Dec 2, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Milwaukee Congresswoman Gwen Moore, who has consistently been a voice of reason in the MPS takeover debate, just sent off a stern letter to state Superintendent Tony Evers, who has threatened to cut off $175 million in federal funds for MPS’s need.. more

Feb 5, 2010 6:29 PM Daily Dose

I have no idea what prompted Kiss FM to return this dusty gem to semi-regular rotation this weekend, but it was the perfect complement to a sun-soaked weekend. Whatever happened to Lil' Troy, anyway? Wanna Be A Baller - Lil Troy more

Mar 16, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

First Wrigley gum dropped Chris Brown's promotional campaign yesterday, now the Milk Campaign has pulled Brown's "Got Milk" ads. But more troubling for the R&B singer: Radio stations have stopped playing his music, too. I called Kiss FM .. more

Feb 10, 2009 5:00 AM On Music

Had anyone ever done less to earn the title “pop star” than Jesse McCartney did? For years the singer coasted on his boyish good looks and considerable financial backing from Disney, scoring onl,Today in Milwaukee more

Dec 17, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

After languishing for twoyears in the Irish legislature, the Nuclear Test Ban Bill of 2006 wasrecently rethought and refurbished, according to a June report in the Irish Independent. Originally, the bill codified the U.N. Test Ban Treaty and ad... more

Jul 16, 2008 12:00 AM Around MKE 1 Comments

At 75, Willie Nelson’s legacy is well cemented, but Nelson keeps recording like he still owes the IRS back taxes. In the last three years alone, he’s released a high-profile country-reggae albu,Today in Milwaukee more

Jun 25, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 10 Comments

