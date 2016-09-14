Kiss Fm
Rahny Taylor Has Returned to MKE to Brighten Your Morning
Popular radio station 97-3 NOW has announced that a familiarvoice will be soon be returning to Milwaukee’s airwaves. Rahny Taylor, longtimehost of the “Wes, Rahny and Alley” morning show on KISS-FM, will be returningto his native Milwau.. more
Sep 14, 2016 8:00 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
The KISSmas Bash w/ Wiz Khalifa and Meghan Trainor @ The Rave
Wiz Khalifa breathed life into 103.7 KISS-FM’s KISSmas Bash holiday concert. more
Dec 18, 2014 2:50 PM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews 1 Comments
Fall Out Boy @ The Rave
The most fascinating question about the Fall Out Boy reunion wasn’t why the band finally made amends—another album seemed inevitable after singer Patrick Stump dubbed the break an indefinite hia,Concert Reviews more
Dec 19, 2013 11:36 AM Kevin Mueller Concert Reviews
Jamey Johnson and Josh Thompson
There aren’t too many country singers releasing double albums these days, let alone double albums as conceptual as Jamey Johnson’s new The Guitar Song , which the Alabama outlaw country revivalist divided into a dark “black” more
Dec 2, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Gwen Moore to Tony Evers: Punishing Our Children Is No Solution
Milwaukee Congresswoman Gwen Moore, who has consistently been a voice of reason in the MPS takeover debate, just sent off a stern letter to state Superintendent Tony Evers, who has threatened to cut off $175 million in federal funds for MPS’s need.. more
Feb 5, 2010 6:29 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Wanna Be a Balla, Shot Caller...
I have no idea what prompted Kiss FM to return this dusty gem to semi-regular rotation this weekend, but it was the perfect complement to a sun-soaked weekend. Whatever happened to Lil' Troy, anyway? Wanna Be A Baller - Lil Troy more
Mar 16, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
103.7 Kiss FM Drops Chris Brown
First Wrigley gum dropped Chris Brown's promotional campaign yesterday, now the Milk Campaign has pulled Brown's "Got Milk" ads. But more troubling for the R&B singer: Radio stations have stopped playing his music, too. I called Kiss FM .. more
Feb 10, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Jesse McCartney
Had anyone ever done less to earn the title “pop star” than Jesse McCartney did? For years the singer coasted on his boyish good looks and considerable financial backing from Disney, scoring onl,Today in Milwaukee more
Dec 17, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
Bombs Away
After languishing for twoyears in the Irish legislature, the Nuclear Test Ban Bill of 2006 wasrecently rethought and refurbished, according to a June report in the Irish Independent. Originally, the bill codified the U.N. Test Ban Treaty and ad... more
Jul 16, 2008 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE 1 Comments
Willie Nelson
At 75, Willie Nelson’s legacy is well cemented, but Nelson keeps recording like he still owes the IRS back taxes. In the last three years alone, he’s released a high-profile country-reggae albu,Today in Milwaukee more
Jun 25, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 10 Comments