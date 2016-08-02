RSS

Kiss

twim_berlin.jpg.jpe

The Milwaukee Comedy Festival keeps the laughs coming during a busy week featuring Center Street Daze and NEWaukee’s Urban Island Beach Party. more

Aug 2, 2016 3:02 PM This Week in Milwaukee

itopia.jpg.jpe

iTopia kid

Commerce moves much faster these days than it ever has. Everyone’s carrying around every catalogue imaginable in their pockets on the same devices we’re using to connect-up with each other. This heightened connectivity is going to be doing s.. more

Sep 30, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

musicgateway_indonesianjunk_courtesyofindonesianjunk.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee’s power trio Indonesian Junk position themselves somewhere between punk and glam, with an emphasis on the heavy. more

Jun 2, 2015 9:16 PM Music Feature

twim_volcanochoir_com.jpg.jpe

Performances this week include Ace Frehley at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino, Yelawolf at Turner Hall Ballroom, Phil Vassar at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino and Volcano Choir at Turner Hall Ballroom. more

Nov 25, 2014 11:30 PM This Week in Milwaukee

rodrigo.jpg.jpe

KISS w/ Def Leppard more

Aug 12, 2014 5:06 PM This Week in Milwaukee 1 Comments

blogimage19434.jpe

Ron Tanner, author of the critically acclaimed books Kiss Me, Stranger and A Bed of Nails, debuts another noteworthy title, From Animal House to Our House. Through honest reflection and humor, Tanner recounts his and his then-girlfriend's e... more

Jul 31, 2012 12:00 AM Books

If new-to-the-team this year Brewer Nyjer Morgan hasn't won your heart, you haven't been paying attention. The newest addition to the team has given some epic interviews, entertained with his Twitter account and is hitting .330.This post-game i.. more

Jun 28, 2011 11:24 PM More Sports

blogimage15249.jpe

The hypersexual (and typically chauvinistic) rock 'n' roll of KISS is paradoxically reimagined by Slutter, an all-female cover band awash in the same makeup and hairspray of their muses but none of the Y chromosomes... more

Jun 25, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

With his everyman good looks and palpable inner warmth, Glenn Ford was the ideal leading man for post-World War II Hollywood. In his son Peter's biography, Glenn Ford: A Life (published by University of Wisconsin Press), the actor comes across p.. more

Jun 18, 2011 6:56 PM I Hate Hollywood

12832996814c7d9961970c7.jpg.jpe

With their face paint, flamboyant outfits and flaming guitars, KISS branded themselves as the most theatrical rockers of the 1970s. Following a string of moderately successful records, the risky double live album Alive! brought the band the... more

Sep 2, 2010 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

blogimage7035.jpe

One would be hard-pressed to find a band better suited to headline a Marcus Amphitheater Summerfest gig than the almighty KISS. Songs like “Rock and Roll All Nite,” “Black Diamond” and “Detroit Rock City” were meant to more

Jun 27, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage7004.jpe

KISS w/ Chevelle @ The Marcus Amphitheater, 7:30 p.m. AlthoughKISS purists would argue this current incarnation of the band is notlegitimate KISS, since f,This Week in Milwaukee more

Jun 24, 2009 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES