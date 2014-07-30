I Kissed A Girl
Beat the Heat? No Way!
You just can’t beat summer, can you? I don’t want to hear any crap-ola about summer being nearly over. (“Well, after July Fourth summer is about done.”) I don’t more
Jul 30, 2014 12:16 AM Ruthie Hear Me Out
What's Next, Katy Perry?
Katy Perry’s One Of The Boys is currently number 55 on Metacritic’s list of lowest-reviewed albums, topping (if you can call it topping) Jennifer Love Hewitt’s BareNaked and Dogstar’s Happy Ending. Yet Perry defied the critics, and this fall prove.. more
Dec 29, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Eloquent Article on Hilary Hahn
My compliments to Steve Spice for the eloquent article on violinist Hilary Hahn. It is some of the finest writing I have had the privilege of reading in a newspaper ... as beautifully said as the music from Ms,Letters more
May 26, 2008 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete News Features 1 Comments