RSS

I Kissed A Girl

ruthie.jpg.jpe

You just can’t beat summer, can you? I don’t want to hear any crap-ola about summer being nearly over. (“Well, after July Fourth summer is about done.”) I don’t more

Jul 30, 2014 12:16 AM Hear Me Out

blogimage2256.jpe

Katy Perry’s One Of The Boys is currently number 55 on Metacritic’s list of lowest-reviewed albums, topping (if you can call it topping) Jennifer Love Hewitt’s BareNaked and Dogstar’s Happy Ending. Yet Perry defied the critics, and this fall prove.. more

Dec 29, 2008 5:00 AM On Music

My compliments to Steve Spice for the eloquent article on violinist Hilary Hahn.  It is some of the finest writing I have had the privilege of reading in a newspaper ...  as beautifully said as the music from Ms,Letters more

May 26, 2008 12:00 AM News Features 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES