Kj Sanchez
The Rep’s Unnecessary Update of ‘Jane Eyre’
In the final analysis, one must question writer Poley Tealle’s misguided application of Brontë’s classic Jane Eyre, which Tealle tampered with to reinvent it in up-to-date terms. It’s an unnecessary endeavor as the novel stands on its own. more
May 2, 2017 1:44 PM Steve Spice Theater 1 Comments
Doubting the Right Thing
Hollywood clings to proven conventions, lazy as they can be, and there are few it has milked harder in recent years than the White Savior: the noble Caucasian who heroically stands up for a more
Nov 26, 2014 12:13 AM Evan Rytlewski Theater
Powerful Pooka at the Powerhouse Theater
“I wrestled with reality for over 40 years and I’m happy to say I finally won out over it.” So says Elwood, friend to the giant rabbit pooka, Harvey, when questioned by psychiatric doctors. Mary more
Nov 26, 2014 12:09 AM Selena Milewski Theater
‘Noises Off’ Done Right
Michael Frayn’s Noises Off is a clever comic script that requires an unsettling degree of comic precision on the part of everyone involved. The Milwaukee Repertory Theater’s production solidly delivers the precision necessary for bringing ... more
Nov 27, 2013 1:10 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater