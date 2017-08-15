Kkk
We All Live in Charlottesville
Donald Trump has helped create the environment that spawned the recent violence in Charlottesville, Va., and until the GOP ends its open pandering to racial and religious bigotry espoused by white supremacists and neo-Nazis, those violent h... more
Aug 15, 2017 4:50 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 6 Comments
The Problem of Whiteness
This country needs much more education about the damage racism has done to the American values of equality and equal treatment under the law. more
Dec 27, 2016 3:33 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 7 Comments
An Un-American Election
As an idealistic, progressive voter, I’ve voted for plenty of losing candidates over the years. But there’s never been a U.S. election before where I’ve considered the results clearly un-American until now. more
Nov 15, 2016 1:49 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 29 Comments
Circuit City Sold Out of Everything
I made one last stop to America's least-loved big box this afternoon hoping to score some of the 60%-off CDs the Circuit City commercials have been promising in bold letters. No luck. The location at South 76th Street was sold out of pretty much e.. more
Mar 1, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Badger Women's Hockey still undefeated
The women's team was in Ft. Myers, FL this week playing #3 UNH. I'm still not sure why they played there, but they swept UNH, taught a few hockey clincs, visited the Red Sox Spring Training facility and set records.Saturday's shutout was career #3.. more
Nov 24, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
311
With their friendly reggae/hip-hop/alt-rock hybrid, 311 are an agreeable little band, yet they’ve long suffered from an image problem. When they’re not being derided as a frat-friendly, jam-lite band (a characterization that, while exaggerated, t... more
Jul 6, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Thug life is killing black America
I wanted to share with you the following statement from Playboy’s EditorialDirector Playboy ,Letters more
May 6, 2008 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete News Features