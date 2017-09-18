Klassik
Rakim Cut Corners At His Anticipated Turner Hall Ballroom Performance
A nearly packed Turner Hall Ballroom waited around to see Rakim perform for less than an hour. more
Sep 18, 2017 10:15 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews 1 Comments
Rock The Green Delivered a Seamless Day of Music and Environmental Awareness
Rock The Green’s organizers put as much thought into the fan experience as they did their environmental footprint. more
Sep 11, 2017 10:26 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
Amy Winehouse Supper Club Offered an Epic Tribute to the Late Singer
A wide range of Milwaukee talent paid tribute to the late Amy Winehouse for three sets spanning three hours at Company Brewing last Friday night. more
Jul 24, 2017 10:33 AM Lauren Keene Concert Reviews
Ayre in the Square Comes to Catalano Square
Every Thursday from 6:30-8:30 p.m. until August 31, Friendsof Catalano Square will be hosting Ayre in the Square. Located in CatalanoSquare, Ayre in the Square is a live concert series that will feature Milwaukeebands from a wide variety of .. more
Jul 19, 2017 6:18 PM Emma Rappaport Around MKE 1 Comments
WebsterX w/ The Milwaukee Medley @ Turner Hall Ballroom
WebsterX attempted to display as much Milwaukee talent as one bill would allow for his ambitious album-release show. more
May 30, 2017 9:34 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
This Week in Milwaukee: May 25-31, 2017
Two huge casts of Milwaukee musicians come together to pay tribute to John Lennon and Bob Dylan at some of this week’s many fundraisers for great causes. more
May 23, 2017 2:01 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Jay Anderson Brings Jazz into the Mixtape Age
Milwaukee jazz workhorse Jay Anderson will play dozens of gigs this month, including three on Saturday alone. more
May 9, 2017 2:49 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Tribe Uncovered @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Klassik and his assembled cast demonstrated why A Tribe Called Quest’s music remains as vital as ever Friday night. more
Jan 23, 2017 9:43 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
Uncovered Returns with an Exploration of A Tribe Called Quest
A new venue might give Milwaukee’s Uncovered shows a new feel, but their focus on the American songbook remains unchanged. more
Jan 17, 2017 3:33 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
This Week in Milwaukee: Dec. 22-28
A series of shows timed for the holidays make it a great week for Milwaukee music. Also Snoop Dogg is coming. more
Dec 20, 2016 2:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Alverno's Uncovered Series Returns with Celebrations of A Tribe Called Quest and Stevie Wonder
While the city mourned the end of the Alverno Presents presenting arts series this year, it didn't take too long for one of the series' most popular programs to find a new home. The David Ravel-produced Uncovered series, where Milwaukee artists ha.. more
Dec 5, 2016 12:48 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Genesis Renji Toasts His Sometimes Home, Milwaukee
Genesis Renji fesses to insecurity and revisits Milwaukee with fresh eyes on his new EP “I Might Be Home.” more
Nov 1, 2016 3:29 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Foreign Goods’ B~Free Reclaims Her Voice on ‘Ode 2 A Luv Affair’
After a scare that threatened her singing career, Milwaukee songwriter B~Free delivers an immaculately constructed neo-soul record titled Ode 2 A Luv Affair. more
Sep 20, 2016 3:51 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Milwaukee Hip-Hop Round-Up: Pizzle, La’Dra CaMz, AUTOMatic, Renz Young, First Class
Milwaukee's rap scene has been in overdrive for the last couple of years, but we do our best to keep up with it. Once again we've rounded up our favorite singles, mixtapes, videos and odds and ends from the last few weeks. Pizzle – Grand DesignA.. more
Apr 26, 2016 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Milwaukee Hip-Hop Round-Up: Danny Arcane, Ralphael, Reggie Bonds, Dahm
Milwaukee's rap scene has been in overdrive for the last couple of years, but we do our best to keep up with it. Once again we've rounded up our favorite singles, mixtapes, videos and odds and ends from the last few weeks. Danny Arcane - "Mi Mynd".. more
Feb 4, 2016 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Local Coverage @ Turner Hall Ballroom
Milwaukee Record's second Local Coverage concert often felt like a friendly competition to see which act could stretch themselves the furthest. more
Jan 18, 2016 9:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews 1 Comments
Milwaukee Hip-Hop Round-Up: AR Wesley, P. Khalid, J.J. Jabber, Shaun Flow
As we’ve written many times before, the bench inMilwaukee’s hip-hop scene now runs so deep that a good deal of talent isgetting overlooked, including rappers who just a few years ago would have beenthe center of attention. One rapper who didn.. more
Jan 11, 2016 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
This Week on The Disclaimer: The Best Milwaukee Music of 2015
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of opinions with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we're running down our favorite Milwaukee albums of 2015. Matt shares some of his favorites from Milwaukee Record's.. more
Dec 10, 2015 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
'Prince Uncovered' @ Pitman Theatre
Hello Death and a vast array of collaborators brought real creativity to their reinterpretations of Prince’s beloved songbook. more
Oct 19, 2015 9:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews 1 Comments
Rhythm Lab MicroFest @ Radio Milwaukee Studios
Peanut Butter Wolf, Natalie Prass and Taylor McFerrin headlined Radio Milwaukee’s eclectic MicroFest. more
Jul 27, 2015 10:17 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews