RSS

Klassik

rakim.jpg

Photo credit: Melissa Miller

A nearly packed Turner Hall Ballroom waited around to see Rakim perform for less than an hour. more

Sep 18, 2017 10:15 AM Concert Reviews 1 Comments

barnscourtney_brewcitylightphotography.jpg.jpe

Brew City Light Photography

Rock The Green’s organizers put as much thought into the fan experience as they did their environmental footprint. more

Sep 11, 2017 10:26 AM Concert Reviews

amywinehouse.jpg.jpe

A wide range of Milwaukee talent paid tribute to the late Amy Winehouse for three sets spanning three hours at Company Brewing last Friday night. more

Jul 24, 2017 10:33 AM Concert Reviews

ayreinthesquare.jpg.jpe

Every Thursday from 6:30-8:30 p.m. until August 31, Friendsof Catalano Square will be hosting Ayre in the Square. Located in CatalanoSquare, Ayre in the Square is a live concert series that will feature Milwaukeebands from a wide variety of .. more

Jul 19, 2017 6:18 PM Around MKE 1 Comments

WebsterX attempted to display as much Milwaukee talent as one bill would allow for his ambitious album-release show. more

May 30, 2017 9:34 AM Concert Reviews

twim_vandoliers_(bycamerongott).jpg.jpe

Two huge casts of Milwaukee musicians come together to pay tribute to John Lennon and Bob Dylan at some of this week’s many fundraisers for great causes. more

May 23, 2017 2:01 PM This Week in Milwaukee

localmusic_jayanderson_byjecilianegron.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee jazz workhorse Jay Anderson will play dozens of gigs this month, including three on Saturday alone. more

May 9, 2017 2:49 PM Local Music

tribe use.jpg.jpe

Photos courtesy Ben Wick

Klassik and his assembled cast demonstrated why A Tribe Called Quest’s music remains as vital as ever Friday night. more

Jan 23, 2017 9:43 AM Concert Reviews

tribeuncoveredlocalmusic.jpg.jpe

A new venue might give Milwaukee’s Uncovered shows a new feel, but their focus on the American songbook remains unchanged. more

Jan 17, 2017 3:33 PM Local Music

twim_snoop.jpg.jpe

A series of shows timed for the holidays make it a great week for Milwaukee music. Also Snoop Dogg is coming. more

Dec 20, 2016 2:20 PM This Week in Milwaukee

tribe2.jpg.jpe

While the city mourned the end of the Alverno Presents presenting arts series this year, it didn't take too long for one of the series' most popular programs to find a new home. The David Ravel-produced Uncovered series, where Milwaukee artists ha.. more

Dec 5, 2016 12:48 PM On Music

musicgateway_genesisrenji_b.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Dave Zylstra/Shepherd Express

Genesis Renji fesses to insecurity and revisits Milwaukee with fresh eyes on his new EP “I Might Be Home.” more

Nov 1, 2016 3:29 PM Music Feature

musicgateway_bfree_b_byjovanlandry.jpg.jpe

After a scare that threatened her singing career, Milwaukee songwriter B~Free delivers an immaculately constructed neo-soul record titled Ode 2 A Luv Affair. more

Sep 20, 2016 3:51 PM Music Feature

ladra camz.jpg.jpe

La'Dra CaMz

Milwaukee's rap scene has been in overdrive for the last couple of years, but we do our best to keep up with it. Once again we've rounded up our favorite singles, mixtapes, videos and odds and ends from the last few weeks. Pizzle – Grand DesignA.. more

Apr 26, 2016 8:00 PM On Music

reggie.jpg.jpe

Reggie Bonds

Milwaukee's rap scene has been in overdrive for the last couple of years, but we do our best to keep up with it. Once again we've rounded up our favorite singles, mixtapes, videos and odds and ends from the last few weeks. Danny Arcane - "Mi Mynd".. more

Feb 4, 2016 6:00 PM On Music

maritime.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Benjamin Wick

Milwaukee Record's second Local Coverage concert often felt like a friendly competition to see which act could stretch themselves the furthest. more

Jan 18, 2016 9:00 AM Concert Reviews 1 Comments

wesley.jpg.jpe

As we’ve written many times before, the bench inMilwaukee’s hip-hop scene now runs so deep that a good deal of talent isgetting overlooked, including rappers who just a few years ago would have beenthe center of attention. One rapper who didn.. more

Jan 11, 2016 7:00 PM On Music

the_disclaimer.jpg.jpe

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of opinions with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record co-founder Matt Wild and I, we're running down our favorite Milwaukee albums of 2015. Matt shares some of his favorites from Milwaukee Record's.. more

Dec 10, 2015 8:00 PM On Music

princeuncovered.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Kat Schleicher

Hello Death and a vast array of collaborators brought real creativity to their reinterpretations of Prince’s beloved songbook. more

Oct 19, 2015 9:00 AM Concert Reviews 1 Comments

natalieprass.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Maegan Eli/88Nine Radio Milwaukee

Peanut Butter Wolf, Natalie Prass and Taylor McFerrin headlined Radio Milwaukee’s eclectic MicroFest. more

Jul 27, 2015 10:17 AM Concert Reviews

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES