Klaus Kinski

homemovies_aguirrewrathofgod.jpg.jpe

Out now on Blu-ray, the 1972 art-house classic 'Aguirre, The Wrath of God' depicts a gradual descent from bad intentions through madness and deepening hallucination. Klaus Kinski stars as a conquistador. more

Apr 24, 2015 10:40 AM Home Movies

homemovies_fitzcarraldo.jpg.jpe

In Werner Herzog’s Fitzcarraldo Klaus Kinski plays a circa-1900 adventurer in Peru hauling a steamboat over a mountain. Quixotic is the word, but haunting are the images. more

Jan 16, 2015 1:40 PM Home Movies

 A cemetery could be filled with theever-lengthening list of vampire movies, yet none have ever been as startlingas German director F.W. Murnau’s 1922 silent, Nosferatu . After 90 years, the film remains uncanny and unnervi.. more

Apr 20, 2014 12:49 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage10207.jpe

One of the more worthwhile products of Britain’s sometimes overzealous, NME -driven hype machine, The Big Pink parlayed the buzz around their early singles into a glowingly reviewed debut album last year, A Brief History of more

Mar 19, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

