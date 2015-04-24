Klaus Kinski
'Aguirre, The Wrath of God'
Out now on Blu-ray, the 1972 art-house classic 'Aguirre, The Wrath of God' depicts a gradual descent from bad intentions through madness and deepening hallucination. Klaus Kinski stars as a conquistador. more
Apr 24, 2015 David Luhrssen
Fitzcarraldo
In Werner Herzog’s Fitzcarraldo Klaus Kinski plays a circa-1900 adventurer in Peru hauling a steamboat over a mountain. Quixotic is the word, but haunting are the images. more
Jan 16, 2015 David Luhrssen
Second Best Vampire Film Ever?
A cemetery could be filled with theever-lengthening list of vampire movies, yet none have ever been as startlingas German director F.W. Murnau’s 1922 silent, Nosferatu . After 90 years, the film remains uncanny and unnervi.. more
Apr 20, 2014 Shepherd Express Staff
The Big Pink w/ A Place to Bury Strangers
One of the more worthwhile products of Britain’s sometimes overzealous, NME -driven hype machine, The Big Pink parlayed the buzz around their early singles into a glowingly reviewed debut album last year, A Brief History of more
Mar 19, 2010 Shepherd Express Staff