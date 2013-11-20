RSS

Klement’S Racing Sausages

brewers clubhouse sale.jpg.jpe

If you're still a Ryan Braun true believer but can't bring yourself to pay full price for his merchandise, you're in luck. There's a good chance the rules-skirting slugger's merchandise will be heavily discounted when the Milwaukee Brewers will ho.. more

Nov 20, 2013 7:00 PM Around MKE

sausage.jpg.jpe

Polish, Italian, hot dog, bratwurst and chorizo—here in Wisconsin, they all make tasty treats on the grill. Whether cooked in your backyard or at a stadium tailgate party, these sausages are a local staple... more

Oct 4, 2012 3:03 PM Around MKE

blogimage9724.jpe

Bill Theisen’sdirection keeps the characters clear and the complex story moving for The Marriage of Figaro ,Classical Music/Dance more

Feb 3, 2010 12:00 AM Classical Music

SOCIAL UPDATES