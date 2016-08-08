Kneel To Neil
Milwaukee Paranormal Conference Coming Back for Another Year
The Milwaukee Paranormal Conference is back for anotheryear, beginning Friday, October 14 and ending on Sunday, October 16. Friday’s lineup includes a VIP dinner party at Mitchell ParkPavilion on the Lagoon, the Cedarburg Ghost and Dark H.. more
Aug 8, 2016 7:43 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
David Blaine’s Magic
DavidBlaine is the guy who entombed himself in a block of ice—the one who also stoodon top of a 100-foot pillar in NYC for a day and a half. As the caption goes atthe start of “Vertigo,” the television special documenting the latter feat:.. more
Oct 10, 2012 1:06 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
For the sixth year in a row, area musicians with a shared love of Neil Young’s songbook are gathering at Linneman’s Riverwest Inn on a bill to raise money for the Bridge School for handicapped children and WMSE 91.7. Performers include The more
Nov 20, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Kneel to Neil
No figure looms larger in the alt-country community than Neil Young, a songwriter whose fusion of rock, folk and twang paved the way for the genre as it is today. At the annual Kneel to Neil benefit, now in its fifth year, local folk, rock ... more
Nov 14, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee