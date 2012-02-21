Knight
Three Badger Women's Hockey players on Patty Kaz nominee list
Hilary Knight, Brianna Decker and Alex Rigsby are on the list of 30 finalists for the Patty Kazmaier Award - the top player in women's collegiate hockey.It's Knight's 3rd nomination, Decker's 2nd and Rigsby's 1st.With the offensive firepower on .. more
Feb 21, 2012 9:17 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Badger Women's Hockey Fill The Bowl on January 28 is a must-attend
I think I’ve mentioned this before, but I once wrote an opus of a post about Wisconsin women’s hockey and why it’s worth your time and the post disappeared into the depths of blogging cyberspace. It really was a couple-thousand word epic, so ma.. more
Jan 13, 2012 4:04 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Ten current and former Badger women invited to USA Hockey camp
Current Badgers Hilary Knight, Alex Rigsby, Brittany Ammerman, Brooke Ammerman and Brianna Decker as well as former Badgers Jessie Vetter, Molly Engstrom, Geen Prough, Meghan Duggan and Ericka Lawler were invited to the six-day USA Hockey Women's .. more
Dec 21, 2011 10:25 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
Hilary Knight becomes UW Hockey All-Time Leading Scorer
On Saturday night, Hilary Knight became the second-ever Badger and the eighth-ever person in the NCAA to record 100 career goals and 100 career assists.And that would be a pretty good weekend and a pretty big accomplisment, but this is Hilary Kni.. more
Nov 28, 2011 11:43 PM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
USA Women's Hockey wins Four Nations, Knight scores winning goal
Team USA, which featured two current Badgers and three former Badgers, got some Olympic revenge on Team Canada by winning the Four Nations Cup in Sweden this weekend.Current Badger Hilary Knight and Brianna Decker as well as former Badgers Jessie.. more
Nov 15, 2011 2:14 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
The September Issue
isthis: When Anna speaks, her staff obeys and the fashion industry follows suit. The S TheDevil Wears Prada ,Film more
Sep 15, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
The Marvelous Hairy Girls: The Gonzales Sisters and Their Worlds (Yale University Press), by Merry Wiesner-Hanks
They stare enigmatically from portraits, furry-faced but in Renaissance finery, looking li The Marvelous Hairy Girls ,Books more
Sep 1, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
Jurassic Park
Milwaukee’s The Warped Cast has given the midnight Rocky Horror Picture Show-styled shadow cast treatment to cult movies like Clue and Little Shop of Horrors, but tonight they take on their most ambitious project yet: a live re-,Today in Mi... more
Aug 21, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Tracy Chapman (8/14)
Make her first time appearance at The Pabst, Tracy Chapman will be performing this Friday (August 14) at 8pm. With simple melodies and heartfelt lyrics makes her music easy to connect w,Promotions more
Aug 14, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Promotions 4 Comments
We Are Golden
I’m Art Kumbalek and man ohmanischewitz what a world, ain’a? So listen, what with the Irish Festdown by the lakefront ’tis this weekend, I,Art for Art's Sake more
Aug 12, 2009 12:00 AM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake
Echo and the Bunnymen Raid the Vault
R.E.M.’s much-hyped performance at SXSW last year felt more like a commercial than a concert. With few nods to their back catalogue, the band spent most of the set deluging the audience with material from their then-forthcoming record, Accelerate... more
Mar 19, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Knight without Armour
Although the Charles Allis Art Museum is screening 1937’s Knight without Armour toni Resurrection ,Today in Milwaukee more
Feb 13, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee