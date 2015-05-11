Knitting
Heckling With Yarn at the Uberdork Late This Month
Heckling can be its own kind of performance art. Without the moral issues that often accompany heckling live performance, shouting back at a movie screen is a socially acceptable way to engage in the interactive art. Thrown in yarn and stitching a.. more
May 11, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Fahrenheit 451
The new Milwaukee theater company Bad Example Productions introduces itself with a stage adaptation of Ray Bradbury’s classic 1953 novel, Fahrenheit 451 . The production uses a script adapted years ago by the author, who turns 90 in more
Jul 16, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Interview: Carol Menninga Dabbles in Paper and Wool
On the grounds of Lakefront Festival of Arts last weekend, Carol Menninga from Roscoe, Illinois, exhibits the age-old art of paper cutting. A former engineering graduate from the University of Michigan, this medical school dropout always rememb.. more
Jun 23, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Waiting for an Ordinary Day: The Unraveling of Life in Iraq
In 2004 The Wall Street Journal's Farnaz Fassihi sent an e-mail to friends an The Wall Street Journal's ,Books more
Oct 1, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
State of the State
I kept watching Jim Doyle deliver the State of the State last night and kept wondering what was missing. I think I figured it out. He is not having any fun. He smiles, introduces lots of people in the audience, shakes hands, but its part of his jo.. more
Jan 24, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff News Features
Justice Ziegler Voted Top Newsmaker of 2007
Ziegler joined the state’s highest court at the same time she’s under investig Whales Hover(ed) ,Expresso more
Jan 3, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 1 Comments