RSS

Ko-Thi Dance Company

kothidrummerbydavidoverbeck.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee’s venerable Ko-Thi Dance Company will present a major concert, Vibrations: Rhythmic Motion, on Feb. 2 and 3 in the Marcus Center’s Wilson Theater at Vogel Hall. more

Jan 24, 2017 2:46 PM A&E Feature

a+egateway_dance.jpg.jpe

The 1-year-old Milwaukee Dance Theatre Network (MDTN) was finding its legs, or so it seemed to me, at its first anniversary gathering on Oct. 1 at Danceworks. The members are the artistic leaders of many of Milwaukee’s dance organizations a... more

Oct 25, 2016 2:34 PM A&E Feature

The Black Arts Think Tank (BATT) presents Langston Hughes’ Black Nativity with the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts, Dec. 10-13 at the Marcus Center’s Wilson Theater at Vogel Hall. more

Dec 1, 2015 8:27 PM Theater

The last 2015 installment of Andrea and Daniel Burkholder’s Danceworks First Friday Performance Series Real Time features Ko-Thi Dance Company directors Ferne Caulker Bronson and Tarence Spencer. It takes place at Danceworks Studio Theatre ... more

Nov 24, 2015 5:56 PM Dance

dance.jpg.jpe

The UW-Milwaukee Dance Department closes each school year with an edition of “Summerdances,” a concert of new work by faculty and guest choreographers created more

Jun 4, 2014 12:56 AM Classical Music

a_e.jpg.jpe

The infectious sound of African drums guided me to the rehearsal room at UW-Milwaukee's Mitchell Hall. Ferne Caulker Bronson, the choreographer and artistic director of Ko-Thi Dance Company since its founding in 1969 more

Apr 17, 2013 12:41 AM A&E Feature

Ivan Menchell’s light comedy The Cemetery Club has had some success over the years. It may have managed to avoid the deeper elements of life, death and aging, but the story of three widows has had more than enough appeal to keep productions of i.. more

Mar 17, 2011 9:54 AM Theater

The Milwaukee Chamber Theatre opens its season this week with a production of the recent stage adaptation of Jules Verne’s Around the World In 80 Days by American playwright Mark Brown. The play, which debuted with the Utah Shakespearian Feesti.. more

Aug 11, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

blogimage6522.jpe

Ferne Caulker, founder and artistic/executive director of Ko-Thi Dance Company, pauses bef Reflections ,Classical Music/Dance more

May 12, 2009 12:00 AM Classical Music

blogimage4131.jpe

The Observers took a week off from baseball to preparefor a “look back, look forwar The Observers took a week off from baseball to preparefor a “look back, look forwar ,Sports more

Oct 15, 2008 12:00 AM More Sports

SOCIAL UPDATES