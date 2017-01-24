Ko-Thi Dance Company
African Dance (and 'Rhythmic Motion') at the Marcus Center
Milwaukee’s venerable Ko-Thi Dance Company will present a major concert, Vibrations: Rhythmic Motion, on Feb. 2 and 3 in the Marcus Center’s Wilson Theater at Vogel Hall. more
Jan 24, 2017 2:46 PM John Schneider A&E Feature
Milwaukee’s Expanding Dance Theater Universe
The 1-year-old Milwaukee Dance Theatre Network (MDTN) was finding its legs, or so it seemed to me, at its first anniversary gathering on Oct. 1 at Danceworks. The members are the artistic leaders of many of Milwaukee’s dance organizations a... more
Oct 25, 2016 2:34 PM John Schneider A&E Feature
‘Black Nativity’ at the Marcus Center
The Black Arts Think Tank (BATT) presents Langston Hughes’ Black Nativity with the Marcus Center for the Performing Arts, Dec. 10-13 at the Marcus Center’s Wilson Theater at Vogel Hall. more
Dec 1, 2015 8:27 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Damce Happenings: ‘Real Time’ & ‘New Dancemakers: (Un)Expected Shifts’
The last 2015 installment of Andrea and Daniel Burkholder’s Danceworks First Friday Performance Series Real Time features Ko-Thi Dance Company directors Ferne Caulker Bronson and Tarence Spencer. It takes place at Danceworks Studio Theatre ... more
Nov 24, 2015 5:56 PM John Schneider Dance
UWM Presents Summerdances 2014
The UW-Milwaukee Dance Department closes each school year with an edition of “Summerdances,” a concert of new work by faculty and guest choreographers created more
Jun 4, 2014 12:56 AM John Schneider Classical Music
Confronting the Sins of Omission
The infectious sound of African drums guided me to the rehearsal room at UW-Milwaukee's Mitchell Hall. Ferne Caulker Bronson, the choreographer and artistic director of Ko-Thi Dance Company since its founding in 1969 more
Apr 17, 2013 12:41 AM John Schneider A&E Feature
The Cemetery Club in Grafton
Ivan Menchell’s light comedy The Cemetery Club has had some success over the years. It may have managed to avoid the deeper elements of life, death and aging, but the story of three widows has had more than enough appeal to keep productions of i.. more
Mar 17, 2011 9:54 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Director Patrick Holland on Around the World in 80 Days
The Milwaukee Chamber Theatre opens its season this week with a production of the recent stage adaptation of Jules Verne’s Around the World In 80 Days by American playwright Mark Brown. The play, which debuted with the Utah Shakespearian Feesti.. more
Aug 11, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Reflecting on the Past
Ferne Caulker, founder and artistic/executive director of Ko-Thi Dance Company, pauses bef Reflections ,Classical Music/Dance more
May 12, 2009 12:00 AM Harry Cherkinian Classical Music
Shouldering On
