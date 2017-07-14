RSS

Koch Brothers

democracyinchains.jpg.jpe

Two new books, Nancy MacLean’s Democracy in Chains: The Deep History of the Radical Right’s Stealth Plan for America and Ganesh Sitaraman’s The Crisis of the Middle-Class Constitution, reflect on the danger to American democracy posed by th... more

Jul 14, 2017 9:24 AM Books

mccabe.jpg.jpe

The former executive director of the watchdog group Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, Mike McCabe, wrote Blue Jean Nation: The Coming Makeover of American Politics, for the “politically homeless” who’ve been left behind. more

Jun 16, 2015 10:58 PM News Features 5 Comments

dailydose_streetcarmoveahead.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock

This morning, the Milwaukee Common Council voted 9-6 to approve the streetcar—not much of a surprise there.What is more surprising is that the opposition ended with a whimper, not a bang.The trio of major streetcar opponents—Bob Donovan, Joe D.. more

Feb 10, 2015 5:19 PM Daily Dose 17 Comments

653d5d087df7bf05_480530545.xxxlarge_2x.jpg.jpe

On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court announced two stunning—but not surprising—decisions. The five conservative members ruled that some corporations are people more

Jul 3, 2014 8:58 PM Expresso 9 Comments

scott-walker-frown-cropped-proto-custom_282.jpg.jpe

President John F. Kennedy warned emerging foreign leaders about turning to political tyranny, saying: “Those who foolishly sought power by riding the back of the tiger ended up inside. more

Jun 26, 2014 12:50 AM Taking Liberties 8 Comments

film.jpg.jpe

It’s naïve to believe in a golden age when money didn’t matter in politics, but in the last few years, the cost of democracy has skyrocketed, the restrictions on campaign spending have been annulled and the big corporations have removed the... more

Jun 25, 2014 12:57 AM Film Reviews

ap_scott_walker_mf_20140124_16x9t_384.jpg.jpe

Yet another unsigned op-ed in the Wall Street Journal broke news in the long-running investigation into Gov. Scott Walker’s campaign and allied special interest groups more

Jun 4, 2014 8:13 PM Expresso 3 Comments

moneh.jpg.jpe

The conservative takeover of Wisconsin in 2010 didn’t happen by accident, according to a new report by American Bridge, a progressive watchdog group tracking the influence of conservative more

Apr 9, 2014 12:00 AM Expresso

012113_otr_walker_640.jpg.jpe

Nov 18, 2013 3:27 PM Daily Dose

In October, two dark-money groups connected to right-wing billionaires Charles and David Koch were ordered to pay the largest campaign fine in California history for funneling undisclosed more

Nov 13, 2013 12:37 AM Expresso 1 Comments

23074547_bg2.jpg.jpe

“Scott Walker and his police force are showing increasing hostility toward almost every aspect of the First Amendment,” The Progressive’s editor Matthew Rothschild said last week. more

Aug 29, 2013 12:25 AM Expresso

banner_clinton_greg gibson.jpg.jpe

When Bill Clinton signed the Family and Medical Leave Act on Feb. 5, 1993, almost exactly 20 years ago as the first legislative act of his presidency, its establishment as law marked a more

Feb 10, 2013 7:56 PM News Features

expresso.jpg.jpe

The United States has more mass murders, gun violence and non-hunting guns than any other developed country in the world. We are all proud to be Americans, but most of us are sad and definitely not proud to be the home more

Jan 15, 2013 10:57 PM Expresso

money.jpg.jpe

As this is being written, no one knows exactly how Election Day will go in the state or nation. But it’s already clear what horrendous ugliness was unleashed on our election process by the Citizens United decision by a one-vote more

Nov 5, 2012 5:09 PM News Features

blogimage19507.jpe

Election-year political movies have seldom won many votes in recent years. Who remembers Bulworth or Silver City? more

Aug 7, 2012 12:00 AM Film Reviews

blogimage18420.jpe

How accurate is the news you're getting from a nonprofit “independent news service” such as Wisconsin Reporter... more

Apr 18, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 12 Comments

On the campaign trail last year, then-candidate Scott Walker promised to create 250,000 jobs in his first term as governor. Many voters believed he could do it. One year later, it's plain to see that Walker has failed Wisconsin... more

Nov 30, 2011 12:00 AM Expresso 11 Comments

Is the widespread voter fraud that Republicans keep talking about finally turning up? We think so. But it isn't happening at the polls. It's happening now, before the elections. The ultraconservative, Koch-brothers-funded Americans for P... more

Aug 3, 2011 12:00 AM Expresso 2 Comments

blogimage14041.jpe

If David Koch wasn't a household name in Wisconsin a week ago, he certainly is now. more

Mar 2, 2011 12:00 AM Expresso 13 Comments

blogimage11231.jpe

Producer-remixer Carmen Rizzo has written film scores for Michael Apted, worked with Coldplay and K.D. Lang, recorded Tuvan throat singers and collaborated with Paul Oakenfold and Seal. He is also a recording artist in his own right and his... more

Jun 14, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES