Koch Brothers
Democracy at Risk?
Two new books, Nancy MacLean’s Democracy in Chains: The Deep History of the Radical Right’s Stealth Plan for America and Ganesh Sitaraman’s The Crisis of the Middle-Class Constitution, reflect on the danger to American democracy posed by th... more
Jul 14, 2017 9:24 AM David Luhrssen Books
Help and Hope for the Politically Homeless
The former executive director of the watchdog group Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, Mike McCabe, wrote Blue Jean Nation: The Coming Makeover of American Politics, for the “politically homeless” who’ve been left behind. more
Jun 16, 2015 10:58 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 5 Comments
Streetcar Moves Ahead, But Is It Unstoppable?
This morning, the Milwaukee Common Council voted 9-6 to approve the streetcar—not much of a surprise there.What is more surprising is that the opposition ended with a whimper, not a bang.The trio of major streetcar opponents—Bob Donovan, Joe D.. more
Feb 10, 2015 5:19 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 17 Comments
Issue of the Week: Supreme Court Sides with Ultra-Conservative Bradley Foundation
On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court announced two stunning—but not surprising—decisions. The five conservative members ruled that some corporations are people more
Jul 3, 2014 8:58 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 9 Comments
Right-Wing Tiger Eats Scott Walker
President John F. Kennedy warned emerging foreign leaders about turning to political tyranny, saying: “Those who foolishly sought power by riding the back of the tiger ended up inside. more
Jun 26, 2014 12:50 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 8 Comments
Citizen Koch
It’s naïve to believe in a golden age when money didn’t matter in politics, but in the last few years, the cost of democracy has skyrocketed, the restrictions on campaign spending have been annulled and the big corporations have removed the... more
Jun 25, 2014 12:57 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Issue of the Week: Walker Finds Himself at Odds with the ‘Wall Street Journal’
Yet another unsigned op-ed in the Wall Street Journal broke news in the long-running investigation into Gov. Scott Walker’s campaign and allied special interest groups more
Jun 4, 2014 8:13 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 3 Comments
Wisconsin's Place in the Koch Brothers' and Bradley Foundation's Right-Wing Web
The conservative takeover of Wisconsin in 2010 didn’t happen by accident, according to a new report by American Bridge, a progressive watchdog group tracking the influence of conservative more
Apr 9, 2014 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser Expresso
John Doe Probe Has 29 Conservative Groups In Its Sights
Nov 18, 2013 3:27 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Exclusive: Koch Brothers’ Dark Money Flowed into Wisconsin Recall Fight
In October, two dark-money groups connected to right-wing billionaires Charles and David Koch were ordered to pay the largest campaign fine in California history for funneling undisclosed more
Nov 13, 2013 12:37 AM Lisa Kaiser Expresso 1 Comments
Free Speech Under Assault in the Capitol
“Scott Walker and his police force are showing increasing hostility toward almost every aspect of the First Amendment,” The Progressive’s editor Matthew Rothschild said last week. more
Aug 29, 2013 12:25 AM Lisa Kaiser Expresso
After 20 Years, Success of Family and Medical Leave Act Should Humble the Far Right
When Bill Clinton signed the Family and Medical Leave Act on Feb. 5, 1993, almost exactly 20 years ago as the first legislative act of his presidency, its establishment as law marked a more
Feb 10, 2013 7:56 PM Joe Conason News Features
Issue of the Week: The Split Within the National Rifle Association
The United States has more mass murders, gun violence and non-hunting guns than any other developed country in the world. We are all proud to be Americans, but most of us are sad and definitely not proud to be the home more
Jan 15, 2013 10:57 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Citizens Discounted
As this is being written, no one knows exactly how Election Day will go in the state or nation. But it’s already clear what horrendous ugliness was unleashed on our election process by the Citizens United decision by a one-vote more
Nov 5, 2012 5:09 PM Joel McNally News Features
The Campaign
Election-year political movies have seldom won many votes in recent years. Who remembers Bulworth or Silver City? more
Aug 7, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Have 'Independent News Service' Groups Crossed the Line?
How accurate is the news you're getting from a nonprofit “independent news service” such as Wisconsin Reporter... more
Apr 18, 2012 12:00 AM Chris Liebenthal News Features 12 Comments
Issue of the Week: Walker's Failed Jobs Promise
On the campaign trail last year, then-candidate Scott Walker promised to create 250,000 jobs in his first term as governor. Many voters believed he could do it. One year later, it's plain to see that Walker has failed Wisconsin... more
Nov 30, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 11 Comments
Issue of the Week: Election Shenanigans
Is the widespread voter fraud that Republicans keep talking about finally turning up? We think so. But it isn't happening at the polls. It's happening now, before the elections. The ultraconservative, Koch-brothers-funded Americans for P... more
Aug 3, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 2 Comments
Who's Creating Walker's Playbook?
If David Koch wasn't a household name in Wisconsin a week ago, he certainly is now. more
Mar 2, 2011 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser Expresso 13 Comments
Carmen Rizzo
Producer-remixer Carmen Rizzo has written film scores for Michael Apted, worked with Coldplay and K.D. Lang, recorded Tuvan throat singers and collaborated with Paul Oakenfold and Seal. He is also a recording artist in his own right and his... more
Jun 14, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews