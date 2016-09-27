Kochanski'S Concertina Beer Hall
Kochanski’s Open Polka Jam Celebrates a Dying Tradition
Kochanski’s Wednesday night polka jams draw a spirited crowd of musicians—but one that won’t be around forever. more
Sep 27, 2016 3:50 PM Jamie Lee Rake Local Music
The Waco Brothers @ Kochanski’s Concertina Beer Hall
The protest-minded country-punk band The Waco Brothers brought plenty of politics to their show Saturday night. more
Mar 1, 2016 3:06 PM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
Love Medicine from a ‘Distant Planet’
Dr. Chow’s Love Medicine’s just-released third album, Distant Planet, features a collection of mostly original songs influenced by the 1960s garage-punk sound. more
Feb 9, 2016 5:12 PM David Luhrssen Local Music
The Music of America
Rick March explores the history of polka in Polka Heartland: Why the Midwest Loves to Polka. The work is illustrated with archival images as well as contemporary photographs by Milwaukee’s Dick Blau. more
Dec 22, 2015 6:29 PM David Luhrssen Books
The Atomic Spins Tap the Tougher Side of College Rock
It sometimes feels like it’s been written out of history, but there was a moment in the late ’80s when college rock sounded tough, marked by sharp guitars, hard drums, beefy production and a general sense of bluster. It may not have been as macho .. more
Dec 23, 2014 12:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Tony Memmel Spreads Hope Through Music
Not many Milwaukee area musicians are able to earn a living and tour the country as full-time singer-songwriters. And exactly one of them has managed to do so without a left arm. more
Jun 18, 2013 10:48 PM Tyler Maas Local Music
The Jones Island Flood: Sex and Surf from the Shores of Milwaukee
Just off of East Nock Street in Bay View, a living room is filled with the vibrating, rolling sounds of the Jones Island Flood, who describe themselves as “trashy bluesy more
May 21, 2013 8:33 PM Tea Krulos Local Music
Rockabilly Lives at Kochanski's
Whether or not it was life-changing, Philip “Philo” Kassner's first encounter with a South Side landmark became a second encounter and then a third—until the preoccupation turned into his recently published photography book, Kochans more
Feb 27, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
MWA’s ‘Playful Images’ Highlight Ruth Grotenrath
Ruth Grotenrath (1912-1988) studied at Milwaukee’s Layton School of Art, but it appears that she truly connected her heart and talent to France and Fauvism. In viewing the works of Grotenrath, one can see how Fauvism, an early-20th-century ... more
May 31, 2010 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts