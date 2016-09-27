RSS

Kochanski'S Concertina Beer Hall

Kochanski’s Wednesday night polka jams draw a spirited crowd of musicians—but one that won’t be around forever. more

The protest-minded country-punk band The Waco Brothers brought plenty of politics to their show Saturday night. more

Photo credit: Paul Beaty

The protest-minded country-punk band The Waco Brothers brought plenty of politics to their show Saturday night. more

Dr. Chow’s Love Medicine’s just-released third album, Distant Planet, features a collection of mostly original songs influenced by the 1960s garage-punk sound. more

Rick March explores the history of polka in Polka Heartland: Why the Midwest Loves to Polka. The work is illustrated with archival images as well as contemporary photographs by Milwaukee’s Dick Blau. more

It sometimes feels like it’s been written out of history, but there was a moment in the late ’80s when college rock sounded tough, marked by sharp guitars, hard drums, beefy production and a general sense of bluster. It may not have been as macho .. more

Not many Milwaukee area musicians are able to earn a living and tour the country as full-time singer-songwriters. And exactly one of them has managed to do so without a left arm. more

Just off of East Nock Street in Bay View, a living room is filled with the vibrating, rolling sounds of the Jones Island Flood, who describe themselves as “trashy bluesy more

Whether or not it was life-changing, Philip “Philo” Kassner's first encounter with a South Side landmark became a second encounter and then a third—until the preoccupation turned into his recently published photography book, Kochans more

Ruth Grotenrath (1912-1988) studied at Milwaukee’s Layton School of Art, but it appears that she truly connected her heart and talent to France and Fauvism. In viewing the works of Grotenrath, one can see how Fauvism, an early-20th-century ... more

