RSS

Kohl'S Department Stores

Make this Saturday or Sunday a family art day whilecelebrating International Museum Day on May 18th, a day that honorsall museums first founded in 1970's. The Museum of Wisconsin Art and theMilwaukee Art Museum plan exceptional programs for fam.. more

May 17, 2013 4:20 PM Visual Arts

The films of Britain’s Danny Boyle cut through both the preciousness of American indies and the intellectual rigor of the European art house. Boyle’s twentysomethings are more likely to dismember a dead man’s body to conceal the theft of his ill-.. more

Nov 12, 2010 2:03 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage9268.jpe

If you’re tired of their arguments, you mightwant to entertain the elemental questi PatienceWith God: Faith for People Who Don’t Like Religion (or Atheism) ,Books more

Dec 18, 2009 12:00 AM Books

In February, Elizabeth Russell, 45, and her 13-year-old daughter were arrested inHartford, Conn., and charged with shoplifting from a Kohl’s departmentstore. Upon hearing of the arrests, her husb,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more

Apr 1, 2009 12:00 AM Around MKE

SOCIAL UPDATES