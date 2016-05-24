RSS

Kohl'S Wild Theater

aegateway_kohlswildtheatre_a_byrichard brodzeller.jpg.jpe

Kohl’s Wild Theater begins its sixth season providing shows for the whole family at the Milwaukee County Zoo on Memorial Day weekend. Theatrical shows run through Labor Day weekend, with miniature stage performances as well as exhibit-speci... more

May 24, 2016 4:21 PM A&E Feature 1 Comments

cc-23.jpg.jpe

[Picture:L to R: Sherrick Robinson, Lindsey Gagliano, Emmitt Morgans and Liz Faraglia]Kohl’sWild Theater is a verysophisticated education project that is founded on a partnership between Kohl’sCares and the Zoological Society of Milwaukee. T.. more

Oct 9, 2014 9:35 AM Theater

offcuff.jpg.jpe

For the third consecutive summer, the Milwaukee County Zoo is running daily summer theatrical performances through Labor Day. Kohl’s Wild Theater (wildtheater.org) more

Jul 3, 2013 4:41 PM Off the Cuff

  Don't be suspicious of the capital "Z." It's not up to anything sinister . . . it's actually kind of whimsical . . . and this time of year, it provides a lot of free entertainment for kidZ . . . er . ..  Kids. The Marcus Center's outdoor Ki.. more

Jun 20, 2012 3:53 AM Theater

blogimage10780.jpe

Bruce Springsteen recently played the Super Bowl; Patti Smith did a fashion show; The Rolling Stones re-released Exile On Main St. at prices ranging from fairly reasonable to slightly fair to awfully expensive. All of this comes from artist... more

May 3, 2010 12:00 AM Books

blogimage8362.jpe

Heavy rockers who lighten their hard-rock with washes of Americana and Black Crowes-styled boogie, The Cocksmiths were as unrelenting as you’d expect from a band that features members of favorite Milwaukee bands like The Probers, Big Dumb D... more

Oct 17, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES