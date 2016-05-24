Kohl'S Wild Theater
Learning and Conserving with Kohl’s Wild Theater
Kohl’s Wild Theater begins its sixth season providing shows for the whole family at the Milwaukee County Zoo on Memorial Day weekend. Theatrical shows run through Labor Day weekend, with miniature stage performances as well as exhibit-speci... more
May 24, 2016 4:21 PM Jake Culhane A&E Feature 1 Comments
The Congo Code with Kohl’s Wild Theater
[Picture:L to R: Sherrick Robinson, Lindsey Gagliano, Emmitt Morgans and Liz Faraglia]Kohl’sWild Theater is a verysophisticated education project that is founded on a partnership between Kohl’sCares and the Zoological Society of Milwaukee. T.. more
Oct 9, 2014 9:35 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Zoo Theater
For the third consecutive summer, the Milwaukee County Zoo is running daily summer theatrical performances through Labor Day. Kohl’s Wild Theater (wildtheater.org) more
Jul 3, 2013 4:41 PM Willy Thorn Off the Cuff
KidZ Days Start today
Don't be suspicious of the capital "Z." It's not up to anything sinister . . . it's actually kind of whimsical . . . and this time of year, it provides a lot of free entertainment for kidZ . . . er . .. Kids. The Marcus Center's outdoor Ki.. more
Jun 20, 2012 3:53 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
‘Music From the Streets of New York’
Bruce Springsteen recently played the Super Bowl; Patti Smith did a fashion show; The Rolling Stones re-released Exile On Main St. at prices ranging from fairly reasonable to slightly fair to awfully expensive. All of this comes from artist... more
May 3, 2010 12:00 AM Martin Jack Rosenblum Books
The Cocksmiths
Heavy rockers who lighten their hard-rock with washes of Americana and Black Crowes-styled boogie, The Cocksmiths were as unrelenting as you’d expect from a band that features members of favorite Milwaukee bands like The Probers, Big Dumb D... more
Oct 17, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee