Kohl'S
NEWaukee and Young Professional Week
Ian Abston is the young president of NEWaukee. Off The Cuff asked him about the organization and its Young Professional Week, April 15-21. more
Apr 12, 2013 2:59 PM Louis Fortis Off the Cuff
Kids Count in Kohl's Education Center
When architect David Kahler designed the building bearing his name, the year was 1975, and the four levels in the Milwaukee Art Museum were home to more than 40 collection galleries. Back then I worked as a volunteer in a gallery devoted... more
May 1, 2012 12:00 AM Judith Ann Moriarty Visual Arts
Jaill's New Album, "Traps," Will Come Out on June 12
Sub Pop Records has set a June 12 release date for <em>Traps</em>, Jaill\'s followup to their 2010 label debut <em>That\'s How We Burn</em>. The Milwaukee garage-pop trio tracked the new album last year in singer/guitarist Vinnie Kircher\'s baseme.. more
Mar 22, 2012 3:25 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Boris Doris ON THE TOWN
Clothing trendiestook to the streets to launch International Fashion Week with afashiona magnifique ,Boris + Doris on the town more
Sep 23, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE