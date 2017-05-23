RSS

Kohler Design Center

lakegeneva.jpg.jpe

Day trippers have no excuse to be bored as the weather warms: Within two hours of Milwaukee are several good reasons to hit the road for a quick rendezvous that won’t flatten the wallet. more

May 23, 2017 1:45 PM Summer Guide

blogimage6616.jpe

Milwaukee "American Idol" contestant Naima Adedapo survived another round of the singing contest last night, avoiding the bottom three with an unusual reworking of Rihanna's "Umbrella" that delivered some welcome energy in a snoozy, ballad-heavy e.. more

May 10, 2011 3:19 PM On Music

Giventhe current state of the economy, it may be difficult to spring for aplane ticket t Comment on this article at ExpressMilwaukee.com. ,Cover Story more

May 20, 2009 12:00 AM Around MKE

SOCIAL UPDATES