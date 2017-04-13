RSS

Kohler Festival Of Beer

kohlerbeerfest.jpg.jpe

It's sping, so that means it's also the start of beer fest season. Here are details about a few that are coming up on us quickly. more

Apr 13, 2017 2:35 PM Brew City Booze 1 Comments

blogimage18683.jpe

For Grant Pauly, owner of and brewmaster for the new 3 Sheeps Brewing Co. in Sheboygan, Wis., brewing beer... more

May 16, 2012 12:00 AM A&E Feature

blogimage14845.jpe

It's rare to find a beer that's only served in one place worldwide. But that is the rare case when it comes to the 3rd Annual Kohler Festival of Beer. For beer aficionados, the three-day festival is not only a chance to taste brews from ar... more

May 15, 2011 12:00 AM Dining Preview

SOCIAL UPDATES