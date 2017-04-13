RSS
Beer Fest Season Begins
It's sping, so that means it's also the start of beer fest season. Here are details about a few that are coming up on us quickly. more
Apr 13, 2017 2:35 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze 1 Comments
Kohler Festival of Beer Kicks Off Its Fourth Year
For Grant Pauly, owner of and brewmaster for the new 3 Sheeps Brewing Co. in Sheboygan, Wis., brewing beer... more
May 16, 2012 12:00 AM Harry Cherkinian A&E Feature
It's rare to find a beer that's only served in one place worldwide. But that is the rare case when it comes to the 3rd Annual Kohler Festival of Beer. For beer aficionados, the three-day festival is not only a chance to taste brews from ar... more
May 15, 2011 12:00 AM Harry Cherkinian Dining Preview
