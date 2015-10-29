RSS

Kohler Food And Wine Experience

kohlermacallan.jpg.jpe

Lacey Muszynski

This past weekend I attended the KohlerFood & Wine Experience. While the entire weekend was a blast, thehighlights were two alcohol tasting sessions: gin and whisky. I'm not terriblyversed in either of those libations, so it was eye-opening to .. more

Oct 29, 2015 7:03 PM Brew City Booze

kohler.jpg.jpe

americanclubresort.com/kohler-food-wine-experience

When it comes to the Kohler Food & Wine Experience, chef Jacques Pepin certainly has his priorities straight. This will be his third year attending, so I asked him, “What is your favorite thin,Eat/Drink more

Oct 13, 2015 9:25 AM Eat/Drink

blogimage12186.jpe

Romance, mystery and ghosts inhabit the enchanting new novel by best-selling author Jennifer Crusie. Maybe This Time centers around Andie Miller, a 34-year-old divorcée whose hopes of moving on from the past come to an abrupt halt when her ... more

Sep 13, 2010 12:00 AM Books

SOCIAL UPDATES