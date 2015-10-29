Kohler Food And Wine Experience
Whisky and Gin Tastings Make for a Great Weekend
This past weekend I attended the KohlerFood & Wine Experience. While the entire weekend was a blast, thehighlights were two alcohol tasting sessions: gin and whisky. I'm not terriblyversed in either of those libations, so it was eye-opening to .. more
Oct 29, 2015 7:03 PM Lacey Muszynski Brew City Booze
Chef Jacques Pepin Headlines Kohler Food & Wine Experience
When it comes to the Kohler Food & Wine Experience, chef Jacques Pepin certainly has his priorities straight. This will be his third year attending, so I asked him, “What is your favorite thin,Eat/Drink more
Oct 13, 2015 9:25 AM Lacey Muszynski Eat/Drink
Jennifer Crusie Drops By Next Chapter Bookshop
Romance, mystery and ghosts inhabit the enchanting new novel by best-selling author Jennifer Crusie. Maybe This Time centers around Andie Miller, a 34-year-old divorcée whose hopes of moving on from the past come to an abrupt halt when her ... more
Sep 13, 2010 12:00 AM Jenni Herrick Books