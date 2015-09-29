RSS

Konami

vgad_0remake.jpg.jpe

It’s often been said distance makes the heart grow fonder. Nowhere is this more prevalent than the booming retro video game industry, with major players such as GameStop recently entering the resale market. Outrageous eBay prices are happily paid .. more

Sep 29, 2015 4:19 PM Video Games are Dumb

vgad_press97.jpg.jpe

VR is just around the corner! But do you care? Are video game voice actors going on strike? Is NBA 2K16’s story mode kind of creepy? Listen to find out! Or don’t! Whatever man!AudioListen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Direct.. more

Sep 28, 2015 1:46 PM Video Games are Dumb

vgad_pressurecast96.jpg.jpe

Nintendo’s New President Gets Down On The Dance Floor, Tokyo Game Show Boogies, and Shovel Knight Plague Of Shadows Struts Its Stuff!AudioListen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Direct Link.VideoLet us know what you think. Le.. more

Sep 21, 2015 2:44 PM Video Games are Dumb

vgad_press90.jpg.jpe

AudioListen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Direct Link.Video  Let us know what you think. Leave us a voice or text message at 954-947-7377 or email us at PressureCast@gmail.com. more

Aug 10, 2015 3:04 PM Video Games are Dumb

thinkstockphotos-145769246 (1).jpg.jpe

Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images News

May 5, 2015 7:00 PM Video Games are Dumb

vgad_pressurecast76.jpg.jpe

Silent Hills is canceled, Konami is off the New York Stock Exchange, and what the heck is going on with Kojima? Colin and Justin discuss the recent trouble news regarding the classic video game developer.AudioVideoLet us know what you th.. more

May 4, 2015 5:45 PM Video Games are Dumb

videogamesaredumb_hideokojima.jpg.jpe

By Georges Seguin (Okki) / Wikimedia Commons

This week on the Pressurecast: Nintendo Is Officially Heading To Phones, Tablets And A New Console! Kojima Is Being Erased By Konami! And Microsoft Is Giving Away Windows 10 To Pirates!Audio Version: iTunes Stitcher Tune In Direct Feed.Let us kn.. more

Mar 23, 2015 6:00 PM Video Games are Dumb

blogimage12097.jpe

Curren$y has an odd pedigree for a rapper currently enjoying acclaim in indie-rap circles. The New Orleans native did time on Master P’s No Limit Records when that label was well past its heyday, and then joined Lil Wayne’s Young Money more

Sep 4, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage12063.jpe

Milwaukee’s Labor Day parade will include a labor of love, courtesy of Milwaukee Public Theatre (MPT). The second annual All-City People’s Parade will be part of the Sept. 6 Labor Day celebrations—and it’s all free, rain or shine. more

Sep 1, 2010 12:00 AM A&E Feature

blogimage11939.jpe

Herbie Hancock emerged as one of the great pianists of the post-bop era while supporting Miles Davis. By the ’70s, Hancock was a respected solo artist and leader of the jazz-fusion movement, recording the 1973 masterwork Head Hunters more

Aug 20, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

While still chairman of the Florida Republican Party, Jim Greer was revealed to have ordered the continuous shuttling of emergency "notes" to him during a Republican National Committee (RNC) meeting. According to an April Orlando Sentinel p... more

Jul 15, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

blogimage11578.jpe

Drawing at times from the crushing math-rock of Don Caballero as their better-documented metal influences, Chicago’s instrumental trio Russian Circles grows more nuanced with each release. The group’s latest, 2009’s Geneva more

Jul 15, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage11411.jpe

R&B crooner Usher flirted with fame throughout the ’90s, marketed as a teen-friendly alternative to R. Kelly, but it was his 2004 blockbuster Confessions , the second-best-selling album of the 2000s, that cemented his... more

Jun 30, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES