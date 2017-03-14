RSS

Koppa'S Fulbeli Deli

Tucked away in an unassuming bodega on the corner of Farwell and Irving, Koppa’s Fulbeli Deli (1940 N. Farwell Ave.) features about three-dozen sandwiches, plus build-your-own options; there’s something for everyone here. more

Mar 14, 2017 4:29 PM Eat/Drink

Koppa’s Fulbeli Deli is a much-esteemed holdover from Milwaukee’s past as a locally owned neighborhood corner grocery. The old place has changed hands over the years but has retained its character, including the Fulbeli Deli, popular for ca... more

Nov 3, 2015 7:52 PM Dining Out

