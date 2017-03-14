RSS
Koppa'S Fulbeli Deli
Koppa's Fulbeli Deli Has a Sandwich for Everyone
Tucked away in an unassuming bodega on the corner of Farwell and Irving, Koppa’s Fulbeli Deli (1940 N. Farwell Ave.) features about three-dozen sandwiches, plus build-your-own options; there’s something for everyone here. more
Mar 14, 2017 4:29 PM Franklin K.R. Cline Eat/Drink
Koppa’s Promises a ‘Fulbeli’ at the Deli
Koppa’s Fulbeli Deli is a much-esteemed holdover from Milwaukee’s past as a locally owned neighborhood corner grocery. The old place has changed hands over the years but has retained its character, including the Fulbeli Deli, popular for ca... more
Nov 3, 2015 7:52 PM David Luhrssen Dining Out
