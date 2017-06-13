Kosciuszko Park
The Legacy of Milwaukee County Parks
A look back at the design of Milwaukee County’s park system and a guide to the county’s green spaces. more
Jun 13, 2017 5:02 PM Virginia Small News Features 1 Comments
Milwaukee: The City of Parks
It’s not often you can tell the story of a city through the history of its parks, but Milwaukee’s story is woven firmly into its communal green spaces, and though a so-called “green ring" of parkland was never fully realized, Milwaukee s... more
Apr 11, 2017 12:05 AM Matthew J. Prigge City Guide
Milwaukee’s Old South Side
Rick Petrie is a UW-Milwaukee and Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design graduate, and executive director of Urban Anthropology Inc. He recently sat down with Off the Cuff to discuss the Old South Side Settlement Museum (707 W. Lincoln Ave.)... more
Oct 8, 2013 11:18 PM Willy Thorn Off the Cuff
Milwaukee’s Old South Side (Arcadia), by Jill Florence Lackey and Rick Petrie
Milwaukee’s South Side was considered solidly Polish until the 1970s, when the Poles withdrew to the suburbs and left the district to the Latinos. The latest local interest installment in Arcadia Publishing’s Images of America series more
Mar 6, 2013 3:32 PM David Luhrssen Books
Art at the Pfister
Sweetly sentimental paintings are not for me, but here I stand on the north side of the second floor mezzanine in the Pfister Hotel. Concierge Roc Whitesell is at my side, explaining why the oil painting The Kittens (signed J. LeRoy) more
Nov 27, 2012 12:46 PM Judith Ann Moriarty Visual Arts
Ace Boxing Club and the Porter Legacy
“Do you see this?” coach Frank Porter says, pointing to a long shelf jammed with trophies. Porter, program director at Ace Boxing Club, is talking to his beginner class of boxers lined up inside the ring... more
Oct 23, 2012 11:32 PM Tea Krulos A&E Feature
Gathering by the Waters
It makes for a strange mix, at first glance. What do Latino Americans, Polish Americans and American Indians... more
Apr 18, 2012 12:00 AM Willy Thorn A&E Feature