RSS

Kottaras

With the emergence of Martin Maldonado both at the plate and defensively, George Kottaras had become rather irrelevant for the Brewers. When Jonathan Lucroy returned from the DL, it was Kottaras who was the odd man out and was DFA'd. (A move we we.. more

Jul 28, 2012 9:04 PM More Sports

Three of the Brewers eight arbitration eligible players have recently signed one-year contracts.George Kottaras signed in mid-December. The terms of the contract have not become available. He will likely be the back-up catcher behind Jonathan Luc.. more

Jan 13, 2012 12:10 AM More Sports

blogimage8485.jpe

Philosophy in general doesn’t lend itself to film, since it can be hard to illustrate visually, but Astra Taylor solves this problem in her 2008 documentary, Examined Life, by pairing today’s top academics and thinkers with images that ,Tod... more

Oct 27, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage7814.jpe

Conceptualism and Minimalism dominated the art world in the 1960s and '70s. In the '80s, however, artists returned to the figure, working expressively and expansively on mammoth canvasses. The Milwaukee Art Museum's Figurative Prints: 1980s... more

Sep 1, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES