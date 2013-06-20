RSS

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly roundtable between the station's Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee's Matt Wild and I, we're joined by guest Brian Kramp, who updates us on his new podcasting gig at OnMilwaukee and everything else h.. more

Jun 20, 2013 4:00 PM On Music

After letting longtime morning DJ Brian Kramp go earlier this week, FM 102.1 has detailed its plans for a new morning show it describes as "music-based." Kramp's "Kramp and Adler" co-host Jon Adler will retain the 5 a.m. - 9 a.m. weekday time slot.. more

May 9, 2013 2:00 PM On Music

FM 102.1's Brian Kramp, who has co-anchored the station's flagship morning show "Kramp and Adler" for seven years, has been let go from the station, he announced today in a Facebook post. "I want to thank all of you that have listened to the Kramp.. more

May 6, 2013 6:00 PM On Music

Paying homage to the greatest Wisconsin soundbite of the year—a snarled, out-of-context snippet of casual profanity from Congresswoman Tammy Baldwin that played on constant loop during the election—FM 102.1 morning dudes Brian Kramp and Jon Adler .. more

Dec 13, 2012 11:00 PM On Music

Milwaukee rapper Prophetic looked outside of his regular circle of local producers for his latest track, "Steady Chasin'," the second song he's teasing from a new album planned for early next year, teaming instead with Miami producer Hart Gunther... more

Nov 8, 2012 7:40 PM On Music

The Figureheads claim that tonight they’ll become the first rap act ever to perform at the Jazz Estate, and while we can’t fully verify that assertion, we can’t think of any examples of other rappers that have played there, either. Durin more

Dec 17, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Dec 16, 2009 12:00 AM Around MKE 2 Comments

Nov 18, 2009 12:00 AM Album Reviews 2 Comments

Nov 16, 2009 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2009

Yesterday's leaked audio of Christian Bale freaking out on a crew member on the set of Terminator 4 has already spawned innumerable parodies, spoofs and skits—"Kramp & Adler" did a pretty decent one this morning—but I'm most amazed by the Mae Shi'.. more

Feb 3, 2009 5:00 AM On Music

Jun 17, 2008 12:00 AM Album Reviews

