Kramp And Adler
This Week on The Disclaimer: Brian Kramp on the State of Commercial Radio
This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly roundtable between the station's Ryan Schleicher, A.V. Club Milwaukee's Matt Wild and I, we're joined by guest Brian Kramp, who updates us on his new podcasting gig at OnMilwaukee and everything else h.. more
Jun 20, 2013 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
FM 102.1 Details Plans for an Adler-Only Morning Show
After letting longtime morning DJ Brian Kramp go earlier this week, FM 102.1 has detailed its plans for a new morning show it describes as "music-based." Kramp's "Kramp and Adler" co-host Jon Adler will retain the 5 a.m. - 9 a.m. weekday time slot.. more
May 9, 2013 2:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
FM 102.1 Cuts Ties with Brian Kramp
FM 102.1's Brian Kramp, who has co-anchored the station's flagship morning show "Kramp and Adler" for seven years, has been let go from the station, he announced today in a Facebook post. "I want to thank all of you that have listened to the Kramp.. more
May 6, 2013 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
You're Damn Right Kramp and Adler Released a CD
Paying homage to the greatest Wisconsin soundbite of the year—a snarled, out-of-context snippet of casual profanity from Congresswoman Tammy Baldwin that played on constant loop during the election—FM 102.1 morning dudes Brian Kramp and Jon Adler .. more
Dec 13, 2012 11:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Stream the Entrancing New Prophetic Single "Steady Chasin'"
Milwaukee rapper Prophetic looked outside of his regular circle of local producers for his latest track, "Steady Chasin'," the second song he's teasing from a new album planned for early next year, teaming instead with Miami producer Hart Gunther... more
Nov 8, 2012 7:40 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Figureheads w/ Antler Antennas
The Figureheads claim that tonight they’ll become the first rap act ever to perform at the Jazz Estate, and while we can’t fully verify that assertion, we can’t think of any examples of other rappers that have played there, either. Durin more
Dec 17, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Milwaukee’s Decade of Change
Here’s a roundup of the best changes made in Milwaukee in the 21stcentury. The Ca An unacceptable racial gap: ,News Features more
Dec 16, 2009 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser Around MKE 2 Comments
Jay Flash
With Flash’s often affecting yelp of a voice pitchedsomewhere between a catharsis for the whole world and diffidence about his ownemotional needs, it’s largely a winning combination. Even among the alt rockand freak folk communities that,CD... more
Nov 18, 2009 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews 2 Comments
Milwaukee's Best Radio Personality
,Best of Milwaukee 2009 more
Nov 16, 2009 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Best of Milwaukee 2009
Mae Shi Honor Christian Bale's Professionalism
Yesterday's leaked audio of Christian Bale freaking out on a crew member on the set of Terminator 4 has already spawned innumerable parodies, spoofs and skits—"Kramp & Adler" did a pretty decent one this morning—but I'm most amazed by the Mae Shi'.. more
Feb 3, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
George Jones
Thebooklet accompanying the new George Jones box set notes that during his threey The Hits…Then ’Til Now ,CD Reviews more
Jun 17, 2008 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews