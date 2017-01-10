RSS

Kris Kristofferson

Highlights of this week’s concert calendar include a young rap star, an old country star, Local Coverage and Death Cab For Cutie’s Ben Gibbard. more

Jan 10, 2017 2:28 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Marking Kris Kristofferson’s 80th birthday this summer, Legacy has issued a 16-CD box set, The Complete Monument & Columbia Albums Collection, which covers his work through 1981. In addition to his first 11 studio albums, The Complete Colle... more

Aug 23, 2016 2:47 PM Album Reviews

n Traders When their international asset firm collapses, one unemployable financial manag Paré,Home Movies / Out On Digital more

Aug 9, 2016 4:02 PM Home Movies

Photo credit: Dave Zylstra

These aging country outlaws may be past their prime, but the crowd couldn't have cared less. more

Jun 30, 2016 9:13 AM Concert Reviews

The face of Bitter Tears: Ballads of the American Indian, Johnny Cash’s 1964 concept album, is lined with the stylistic wrinkles of its time, including Cinemascope production and unnecessary sentimental touches like the military-music styli... more

Oct 1, 2014 1:36 AM Album Reviews

This CD/DVD set and Blu-ray disc live concert is a moving testament to the great American life of Johnny Cash. Cash embodied integrity, suffering, perseverance, redemption, hard-won truth and generosity of spirit, especially for the downtro... more

Dec 4, 2012 8:00 AM Album Reviews

The road takes it toll on some musicians, while others wear its tread marks like badges of honor. Singer Kris Kristofferson walks the line in between, with weathered features and a graveled voice tempered by good humor and superior songwrit... more

Apr 20, 2009 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

When told he's known better as a songwriter than a singer, Kris Kristofferson laughs. &quo Provinces of Night ,Music Feature more

Apr 8, 2009 12:00 AM Music Feature 2 Comments

