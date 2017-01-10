Kris Kristofferson
This Week in Milwaukee: Jan. 12-18, 2017
Highlights of this week’s concert calendar include a young rap star, an old country star, Local Coverage and Death Cab For Cutie’s Ben Gibbard. more
Jan 10, 2017 2:28 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Album Reviews: Kris Kristofferson The Complete Monument & Columbia Albums Collection (Legacy)
Marking Kris Kristofferson’s 80th birthday this summer, Legacy has issued a 16-CD box set, The Complete Monument & Columbia Albums Collection, which covers his work through 1981. In addition to his first 11 studio albums, The Complete Colle... more
Aug 23, 2016 2:47 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Home Movies/Out On Digital 8.11
n Traders When their international asset firm collapses, one unemployable financial manag Paré,Home Movies / Out On Digital more
Aug 9, 2016 4:02 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
Willie Nelson & Kris Kristofferson @ BMO Harris Pavilion, Summerfest
These aging country outlaws may be past their prime, but the crowd couldn't have cared less. more
Jun 30, 2016 9:13 AM Michael Muckian Concert Reviews
Various Artists: Look Again to the Wind: Johnny Cash’s Bitter Tears Revisited (Sony Music Masterworks)
The face of Bitter Tears: Ballads of the American Indian, Johnny Cash’s 1964 concept album, is lined with the stylistic wrinkles of its time, including Cinemascope production and unnecessary sentimental touches like the military-music styli... more
Oct 1, 2014 1:36 AM Jon Gilbertson Album Reviews
Various Artists
This CD/DVD set and Blu-ray disc live concert is a moving testament to the great American life of Johnny Cash. Cash embodied integrity, suffering, perseverance, redemption, hard-won truth and generosity of spirit, especially for the downtro... more
Dec 4, 2012 8:00 AM Kevin Lynch Album Reviews
Pink Banana's Latest One-Act Show
The Pink Banana Theatre Company recently announced a call for One-Act scripts for its latest shorts program. The durable theatre company has established an ongoing interest in maintaining original work by local and emerging playwrights. The an.. more
Jan 19, 2011 11:22 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Kris Kristofferson @ The Potawatomi Bingo Casino
The road takes it toll on some musicians, while others wear its tread marks like badges of honor. Singer Kris Kristofferson walks the line in between, with weathered features and a graveled voice tempered by good humor and superior songwrit... more
Apr 20, 2009 12:00 AM Michael Muckian Concert Reviews
Nothin’ Left to Lose
When told he's known better as a songwriter than a singer, Kris Kristofferson laughs. &quo Provinces of Night ,Music Feature more
Apr 8, 2009 12:00 AM Michael Muckian Music Feature 2 Comments