Kristen Bell

Chips (Rated R) Comedian Dax Shepard wrote and costars in this reboot of the 1970s TV series. He and Michael Peña portray John and Ponch, a pair of motorcycle-riding California Highway Patrol offi,Film Clips more

Mar 21, 2017 3:33 PM Film Clips

In Bad Moms, Mila Kunis, Christina Applegate, Jada Pinkett Smith and Annie Mumolo are three moms who are tired of never saying “no” and living only for their families. Thus, Kunis’ character, together with other moms played by Kristen Be... more

Jul 26, 2016 2:48 PM Film Clips

Although the screenplay of The Boss is only sporadically funny (and is sometimes aggressively unfunny), Melissa McCarthy’s characterization of Trumpian Michelle Darnelle makes a memorable spectacle out of the “greed is good” ethos and sh... more

Apr 12, 2016 5:05 PM Film Reviews

This contemporary adaptation of Langston Hughes’ play follows the lessons learned by street-wise Baltimore teen Langston (Jacob Latimore). When his single mom (Jennifer Hudson) takes Langston to New York City to spend the holidays with his ... more

Nov 27, 2013 12:35 AM Film Clips

