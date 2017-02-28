Kristin Chenoweth
This Week in Milwaukee: March 2-8, 2017
Highlights of this week’s calendar include a Food Network star, an inventive local jazz ensemble, and a blues icon. Also: chili. Lots of chili. more
Feb 28, 2017 2:22 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Promises, Promises
Broadway once supplied Hollywood with the material for many movies; in recent decades, Broadway, now less a hive of creativity than a tourist attraction, often takes its lead from Hollywood. But in the early 1960s, the Great White Way had already.. more
Jun 23, 2010 6:04 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
World of Wheels
Much as you can judge whether a monster truck rally is worth its salt or not depending on whether it features some form of Truckosaurus-like car-eating dinosaur, all car shows should be judged on whether or not they feature the Batmobile. W... more
Feb 14, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee