Kristin Johnson
The Secretaries at the UC Next Month
Some time ago playwright Adam Bock put together The Receptionist --a clever, little comedy about office life that gradually descended into darkness. Only a few years later, the creative team of Maureen Angelos, Babs Davy, Dominique Dibbell.. more
May 17, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
More Than Hardboiled Detective Silliness?
Running this month at the Brumder Mansion, Matthew Konkel’s detective drama Jake Revolver playfully toys with intellectual depth beyond a steady barrage of silly humor. more
Jun 16, 2015 11:33 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
On the surface, Matthew Konkel’s Jake Revolver, Freelance Secret Agent is a fun, little hardboiled detective parody. There’s a murder, a mystery, intrigue and rapid-fire wordplay. Charismatic Phil,Theater more
Jun 15, 2015 9:19 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Ed Gein: The Musical
Grave-robbing murderer Ed Gein has been the inspiration for horror films from Psycho to The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, but until now he’d never been the subject of a musical. Filmed for just $9,000 and starring director Dan Davies more
Oct 30, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee