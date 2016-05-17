RSS

Kristin Johnson

the secretaries.jpg.jpe

Some time ago playwright Adam Bock put together The Receptionist --a clever, little comedy about office life that gradually descended into darkness. Only a few years later, the creative team of Maureen Angelos, Babs Davy, Dominique Dibbell.. more

May 17, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

Running this month at the Brumder Mansion, Matthew Konkel’s detective drama Jake Revolver playfully toys with intellectual depth beyond a steady barrage of silly humor. more

Jun 16, 2015 11:33 PM Theater

jake-revolver.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee Entertainment Group

On the surface, Matthew Konkel’s Jake Revolver, Freelance Secret Agent is a fun, little hardboiled detective parody. There’s a murder, a mystery, intrigue and rapid-fire wordplay. Charismatic Phil,Theater more

Jun 15, 2015 9:19 AM Theater

blogimage12773.jpe

Grave-robbing murderer Ed Gein has been the inspiration for horror films from Psycho to The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, but until now he’d never been the subject of a musical. Filmed for just $9,000 and starring director Dan Davies more

Oct 30, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES