Kulwicki Park
43 County Parks Lost Protection from Privatization
A stunning 43 Milwaukee County parks—including county jewels such as Lake Park, Estabrook Park and Whitnall Park—could be sold off with just the signature of Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele and one other individual, thanks to a last-... more
Feb 2, 2016 3:16 PM Lisa Kaiser News 14 Comments
County Parks Director Apologizes for Keeping Supervisors in the Dark about Kulwicki Park Lease
Well, that was uncomfortable.Milwaukee County ParksDirector John Dargle got an earful in yesterday’s meeting of the Parks, Energyand Environment Committee for his lack of transparency about an in-the-workslease with Greenfield for Kulwicki Pa.. more
Dec 10, 2014 10:08 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 1 Comments
What’s Chris Abele Hiding?
Act 14, transparency, Milwaukee County government, Chris Abele, parkland more
Nov 25, 2014 11:17 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 23 Comments
News of the Weird
Briton Robert Dee, feeling humiliated at being called the "world's worst tennis pro" by London's Daily Telegraph (and other news organizations), sued the newspaper for libel last year. After taking testimony in February 2010, the judge toss... more
May 26, 2010 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE