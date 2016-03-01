Kurt Cobain
Talking with Kurt Cobain
According to Nick Soulsby, editor of Cobain on Cobain: Interviews and Encounters, the Nirvana frontman was shy yet eager to speak until the weight of stardom became just another trap. The collection contains a sampling of articles on Nirvan... more
Mar 1, 2016 3:07 PM David Luhrssen Books
Song of the Survivor
Inner peace and social justice, not unlike the personal and the political, should never be entirely separate. That’s one theme in Paul McComas’ 2002 novel, Unplugged. After publication, the Milwaukee-turned-Evanston, Ill., author refitted ... more
Mar 20, 2014 5:56 PM David Luhrssen Books
Meat Puppets @ U.S. Cellular Connection Stage, Summerfest
When Nirvana crossed over into big mainstream success with Nevermind, Kurt Cobain admirably used his fame as a way to spread the gospel about the underground bands who influenced him, deflecting so,Concert Reviews more
Jul 1, 2013 10:27 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
‘Black Radio’ Sends Its Signal to Milwaukee
The Robert Glasper Experiment’s Black Radio, a live amalgam of R&B, hip-hop and jazz taking... more
Sep 11, 2012 8:00 AM Kevin Lynch A&E Feature
R.I.P. Minneapolis Rapper Eyedea
Twin Cities rapper Michael "Eyedea" Larsen died yesterday of undisclosed causes at age 28, his label Rhymesayers confirmed. Though Eyedea began his career as a battle rapper in the late '90s, carving out a legacy for which he'll always be best kno.. more
Oct 18, 2010 2:25 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Activision, Grohl and Novoselic to Love: You Lie
Sep 10, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The Beatles, Nirvana and the Video Game Culture War
The dueling responses to video games featuring the likeness of The Beatles and Kurt Cobain speak wonders about the respective fan bases of those musicians. The Cobain faithful, on one hand, are horrified that a certain cash-crazed widow would lice.. more
Sep 2, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Boris Doris ON THE TOWN
,Boris Doris on the town more
Mar 25, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Barack Obama for President
Barack Obama is the best candidate to lead this country in the 21st century.Insteadof becoming mired in the political and racial divisions of the past,Obama is offering this nation a f,News Features more
Oct 29, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Elections 2 Comments
Creature From the Black Lagoon
Cheap scares, a busty bathing beauty and an unlikely whiff of romance combined to create t Creature From the Black Lagoon ,Today in Milwaukee more
Oct 25, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Kurt Cobain's Disappearing Ashes
Kurt Cobain's ashes have reportedly been stolen from Courtney Love, who says she is "suicidal" over the lose. That's about all the information that's known, although surely there's much more behind this bizarre story. Right now NME has the m.. more
Jun 2, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
One-Woman Revolution
As if to celebrate Black History Month and this November’s electoral process at once Blessed Assurance ,Theater more
Mar 5, 2008 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Theater 2 Comments