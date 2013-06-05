RSS

Kurt Ollmann

PianoArts presents “Music in the Cities - Vienna and Paris” Friday, June 7 through Monday, June 10 at the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music, 1584 N. Prospect Ave. Transforming the conservatory into a Viennese coffeehouse and a more

Jun 5, 2013 5:36 PM Classical Music

Music, Milwaukee's premier new music ensemble, begins its 31st season with “Change,” a concert showing the progression of contemporary music and highlighting the next generation of... more

Aug 27, 2012 12:00 AM Classical Music

Is Buffalo Nation (Bison bison), premiered at Present Music last weekend, an opera? An oratorio? A song cycle? Live accompaniment to film? Or an unstaged, multimedia morality play with incidental music? more

Apr 18, 2012 12:00 AM Classical Music 1 Comments

