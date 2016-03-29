RSS
Kurt Vile
Kurt Vile Finds Darkness in the Desert
After three ever-more epic records, Kurt Vile says he’s planning a change of pace for next time around. more
Mar 29, 2016 4:04 PM Kevin Mueller Music Feature
The War on Drugs with Califone @ The Pabst Theater
While they’ve had to wait a while longer for recognition than Kurt Vile, who co-founded the band before leaving to pursue a fruitful solo career in 2009, Philadelphia’s The War on Drugs has had,Concert Reviews more
Sep 22, 2014 10:56 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
The War on Drugs' Hypnotic, Sonic Assault
For Adam Granduciel of Philadelphia's The War on Drugs, zoning out and playing music... more
Aug 24, 2011 12:00 AM Joshua Miller Music Feature
