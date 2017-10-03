Kyle Conner
Dr. Faustus and Martin Luther Walk into a Bar in 'Wittenberg'
Windfall Theatre hosts an irrepressibly fun return to the 16th century this autumn with David Davalos’ pop comedy, Wittenberg. more
Oct 3, 2017 4:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Back to Class with Forge Theater at the Alchemist
Over the years, I’ve seen some really talented high school students in professional local theater productions. Whether it’s First Stage or some other company or in some rare cases an actual high school production that I’m seeing, there’s always so.. more
Mar 12, 2017 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Windfall’s Close-Up Family Comedy
Mohammad N. ElBsat makes a nuanced appearance with Windfall Theatre in the contemporary comedy Sons of the Prophet. more
Feb 23, 2016 4:18 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
‘The Liar’ at Marquette
David Ives’ The Liar, Jamie Cheatham is directing, translated and adapted from Pierre Corneille’s 1643 French comedy of the same name, is filled with humorous moments and quick-witted banter bound to get a laugh out of everyone. more
Feb 17, 2015 11:25 AM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Issue of the Week: Debating Concealed Carry
After the tragedy in Arizona, we are asking Wisconsin lawmakers, who will be introducing legislation to allow people to carry concealed weapons into restaurants and churches, to take a careful look at who, exactly, should be able to own gun... more
Jan 12, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 17 Comments