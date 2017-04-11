Kyle Curry
Next Act's 'Bloomsday' Discovers the Beauty of Looking Back
Past mistakes and regrets are carefully analyzed and explored in Next Act Theatre’s production of Steven Dietz’s Bloomsday. Directed by Joseph Hanreddy, it’s an emotional rollercoaster—humorous and relatable to everyone with past regrets. more
Apr 11, 2017 3:39 PM Evan Thomas Casey Theater
A Unique Relationship With Time at Next Act
Next Act Theatre powerfully radiates romantic drama into the warmer weather this year as it presents Steven Dietz’ wonderfully bewildering Bloomsday. Youth and experience zigzag across the stage as an older couple interact with the younger couple .. more
Apr 9, 2017 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Faith v. Science in the Classroom
Next Act Theatre’s world premiere of Stephen Massicotte’s 'Ten Questions to Ask your Biology Teacher about Evolution' is an adeptly performed exploration of the 150-year-old faith-science controversy still raging today. more
Apr 13, 2015 1:15 PM Selena Milewski Theater
Evolution and the Classroom with Next Act Theatre
Next Act Theatre closes its season next month with a world premiere. Playwright/screenwriter Stephen Massicotte had written The Clockmaker , which Next Act produced a couple of years ago. This year Massicotte bring Next Act Ten Questions to Ask Yo.. more
Mar 27, 2015 2:45 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Brewers vs. Astros
The Milwaukee Brewers wrap up their series against the Houston Astros this afternoon with a 1:10 p.m. game at Miller Park. more
Jun 30, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee