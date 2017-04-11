RSS

Kyle Curry

Past mistakes and regrets are carefully analyzed and explored in Next Act Theatre’s production of Steven Dietz’s Bloomsday. Directed by Joseph Hanreddy, it’s an emotional rollercoaster—humorous and relatable to everyone with past regrets. more

Apr 11, 2017 3:39 PM Theater

Next Act Theatre powerfully radiates romantic drama into the warmer weather this year as it presents Steven Dietz’ wonderfully bewildering Bloomsday. Youth and experience zigzag across the stage as an older couple interact with the younger couple .. more

Apr 9, 2017 11:00 AM Theater

Photo by Alex Clark

Next Act Theatre’s world premiere of Stephen Massicotte’s 'Ten Questions to Ask your Biology Teacher about Evolution' is an adeptly performed exploration of the 150-year-old faith-science controversy still raging today. more

Apr 13, 2015 1:15 PM Theater

Courtesy of Next Act

Next Act Theatre closes its season next month with a world premiere. Playwright/screenwriter Stephen Massicotte had written The Clockmaker , which Next Act produced a couple of years ago. This year Massicotte bring Next Act Ten Questions to Ask Yo.. more

Mar 27, 2015 2:45 PM Theater

