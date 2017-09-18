Kyle Lobner
Eric Sogard on the Pennant Race and His Future With the Milwaukee Brewers
We talk to Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Eric Sogard about the team's pennant race and his future with the organization. more
Sep 18, 2017 9:40 AM Kyle Lobner Brewers On Deck Circle
Jimmy Nelson and the Case for Eliminating the Designated Hitter
It’s true that if pitchers didn’t hit, they wouldn’t face this risk of injury. If baseball eliminated the DH and taught young pitchers to hit and run the bases, however, perhaps sending them to the plate wouldn’t be so risky. more
Sep 11, 2017 9:14 AM Kyle Lobner Brewers On Deck Circle
The Milwaukee Brewers Trouble with Dominant Teams
While the Brewers have been pretty good against bad teams over the years, they’ve largely gotten their lunch money stolen from them by dominant ones. more
Aug 28, 2017 11:35 AM Kyle Lobner Brewers On Deck Circle
The Brewers Pass Some Minor Milestones
The suddenly streaky Milwaukee Brewers went 4-1 over the last week and, in so doing, passed a minor milestone on the path to contention. more
Aug 21, 2017 11:47 AM Kyle Lobner Brewers On Deck Circle
Braun Heats Up as Brewers Go 2-6
The Brewers are just 2-6 in their last eight games, but that’s not Ryan Braun’s fault. more
Aug 14, 2017 9:52 AM Kyle Lobner Brewers On Deck Circle
Brewers Go Into Twins Series With Slight Advantage
Once again the Brewers and Twins face off with somewhat parallel seasons, but once again the Brewers are on slightly better footing. more
Aug 7, 2017 9:28 AM Kyle Lobner Brewers On Deck Circle
A Look Back at the Biggest Brewers Trade Deadline Deals
MLB’s non-waiver trade deadline was moved back from June 15 to the end of July in 1986, so the current system has been in place for 31 years now. During that time the Brewers have taken the opportunity to sell off assets at the last minute ... more
Jul 31, 2017 9:54 AM Kyle Lobner Brewers On Deck Circle 1 Comments
The Longest First Place Runs in Brewers History
There are only four teams in franchise history that have been in first place longer than the 2017 team. more
Jul 24, 2017 9:13 AM Kyle Lobner Brewers On Deck Circle
Zach Davies and the Irrelevant Pitcher Win
That combination of an ERA over five and 11 victories in a single season is rare, but not as rare as you might think. If Davies carries a 5+ ERA through the remainder of the season, he’ll be the ninth Brewers pitcher to do it in a season wh... more
Jul 17, 2017 9:51 AM Kyle Lobner Brewers On Deck Circle
Brewers Enter All Star Break on a High Note
The Brewers entered the All Star break with a series of high notes: A 5-1 homestand, a blowout win over the Cubs on Thursday and a series win over the Yankees combined with the Cubs’ recent swoon has Milwaukee taking a season-best 5.5 game ... more
Jul 10, 2017 9:27 AM Kyle Lobner Brewers On Deck Circle
The Milwaukee Brewers Midseason Report
A comparison of each Milwaukee Brewer in comparison to the median position player in the league at midseason. more
Jul 3, 2017 9:32 AM Kyle Lobner Brewers On Deck Circle
The Brewers’ Rebuild Continues to Be Ahead of Schedule
Just three weeks ago, with the Milwaukee Brewers clinging to an unlikely perch atop the NL Central, we discussed ways they could make minor improvements without sabotaging their rebuilding process. Since that story first appeared, two thing... more
Jun 26, 2017 10:12 AM Kyle Lobner Brewers On Deck Circle
Brewers Take on a Struggling Pirates Team
The Pirates are likely to have a lot to say about whether or not the Brewers remain atop the NL Central: Pittsburgh represents almost 18% of their remaining schedule, more than one in six of their games left to play. more
Jun 19, 2017 9:57 AM Kyle Lobner Brewers On Deck Circle
Struggles, Strengths and Playoff Hopes
The Brewers face the Cardinals four times this week, and on Sunday we talked to FanGraphs writer and Viva El Birdos managing editor Craig Edwards about St. Louis’ struggles, strengths and playoff hopes. more
Jun 12, 2017 9:13 AM Kyle Lobner Brewers On Deck Circle
How the Brewers Can Have Their Cake and Eat it Too
Another week has passed and it’s time to acknowledge, once again, that the Milwaukee Brewers remain atop the National League Central with more than a third of the 2017 MLB season in their rear view mirror. It’s not a position most expected ... more
Jun 5, 2017 11:03 AM Kyle Lobner Brewers On Deck Circle
Brewers Head into June with Momentum
One never would have guessed it from the way they’ve played for most of the last week, but the Milwaukee Brewers will turn the corner into June on Thursday with a winning record and need just one win or a loss each for the Cubs and Cardinal... more
May 30, 2017 10:29 AM Kyle Lobner Brewers On Deck Circle
The Top Five Single-Season Improvements in Brewers History
Even if they can’t quite keep up this hot start, the 2017 Brewers have a pretty good shot to crack this list of the top five single-season improvements in franchise history. more
May 22, 2017 9:33 AM Kyle Lobner Brewers On Deck Circle
Brewers Minor League Affiliates Give Hope for the Future
While the better-than-expected Brewers are deservedly the big story, all four Brewers full-season affiliates enter play on Monday at or above .500. more
May 15, 2017 9:30 AM Kyle Lobner Brewers On Deck Circle
The Longest Game in MLB History
On May 8, 1984, the Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago White Sox began the game that would set the record for the longest game in MLB history. more
May 8, 2017 9:20 AM Kyle Lobner Brewers On Deck Circle 1 Comments
The Bright Spots in Bad Brewers Seasons
Here’s a quick look back at some poor Brewers teams from the past and the rivals that brightened their sad days a bit. more
May 1, 2017 10:06 AM Kyle Lobner Brewers On Deck Circle
The Brewers End Their Season with a 'What If?'
The fact that the Brewers were even in position to make a late-season push marks a significant change from where this team and organization were six months ago. more
Oct 2, 2017 10:05 AM Kyle Lobner Brewers On Deck Circle
Where Are They Now?: The 2008 Milwaukee Brewers Playoff Team
Just nine of the 44 players that appeared in a game for the 2008 Brewers are still playing. By this time a year from now this list could be much shorter. more
Sep 25, 2017 9:28 AM Kyle Lobner Brewers On Deck Circle
