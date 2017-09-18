Kyle Lobner

RSS

sogarderic17rs128.jpg.jpe

We talk to Milwaukee Brewers second baseman Eric Sogard about the team's pennant race and his future with the organization. more

Sep 18, 2017 9:40 AM Brewers On Deck Circle

immy-nelson-jeff-hanisch.jpg.jpe

It’s true that if pitchers didn’t hit, they wouldn’t face this risk of injury. If baseball eliminated the DH and taught young pitchers to hit and run the bases, however, perhaps sending them to the plate wouldn’t be so risky. more

Sep 11, 2017 9:14 AM Brewers On Deck Circle

brewersnationals.jpg.jpe

While the Brewers have been pretty good against bad teams over the years, they’ve largely gotten their lunch money stolen from them by dominant ones. more

Aug 28, 2017 11:35 AM Brewers On Deck Circle

milwaukeebrewers2017.jpg.jpe

The suddenly streaky Milwaukee Brewers went 4-1 over the last week and, in so doing, passed a minor milestone on the path to contention. more

Aug 21, 2017 11:47 AM Brewers On Deck Circle

braunr16rs052.jpg.jpe

Photo credit Milwaukee Brewers

The Brewers are just 2-6 in their last eight games, but that’s not Ryan Braun’s fault. more

Aug 14, 2017 9:52 AM Brewers On Deck Circle

twinstargetfield.jpg.jpe

Once again the Brewers and Twins face off with somewhat parallel seasons, but once again the Brewers are on slightly better footing. more

Aug 7, 2017 9:28 AM Brewers On Deck Circle

zackgreinke2.jpg.jpe

Joshua Mayer (Flickr CC)

MLB’s non-waiver trade deadline was moved back from June 15 to the end of July in 1986, so the current system has been in place for 31 years now. During that time the Brewers have taken the opportunity to sell off assets at the last minute ... more

Jul 31, 2017 9:54 AM Brewers On Deck Circle 1 Comments

2014brewersdugout.jpg.jpe

Jim Bauer (Flickr CC)

There are only four teams in franchise history that have been in first place longer than the 2017 team. more

Jul 24, 2017 9:13 AM Brewers On Deck Circle

davieszach17rs046.jpg.jpe

That combination of an ERA over five and 11 victories in a single season is rare, but not as rare as you might think. If Davies carries a 5+ ERA through the remainder of the season, he’ll be the ninth Brewers pitcher to do it in a season wh... more

Jul 17, 2017 9:51 AM Brewers On Deck Circle

brewersallstarbreak.jpg.jpe

The Brewers entered the All Star break with a series of high notes: A 5-1 homestand, a blowout win over the Cubs on Thursday and a series win over the Yankees combined with the Cubs’ recent swoon has Milwaukee taking a season-best 5.5 game ... more

Jul 10, 2017 9:27 AM Brewers On Deck Circle

travisshaw.jpg.jpe

A comparison of each Milwaukee Brewer in comparison to the median position player in the league at midseason. more

Jul 3, 2017 9:32 AM Brewers On Deck Circle

stephenvogt.jpg.jpe

Just three weeks ago, with the Milwaukee Brewers clinging to an unlikely perch atop the NL Central, we discussed ways they could make minor improvements without sabotaging their rebuilding process. Since that story first appeared, two thing... more

Jun 26, 2017 10:12 AM Brewers On Deck Circle

pncpark.jpg.jpe

The Pirates are likely to have a lot to say about whether or not the Brewers remain atop the NL Central: Pittsburgh represents almost 18% of their remaining schedule, more than one in six of their games left to play. more

Jun 19, 2017 9:57 AM Brewers On Deck Circle

cardinalsbuschstadium.jpg.jpe

The Brewers face the Cardinals four times this week, and on Sunday we talked to FanGraphs writer and Viva El Birdos managing editor Craig Edwards about St. Louis’ struggles, strengths and playoff hopes. more

Jun 12, 2017 9:13 AM Brewers On Deck Circle

milwaukeebrewers2017.jpg.jpe

Another week has passed and it’s time to acknowledge, once again, that the Milwaukee Brewers remain atop the National League Central with more than a third of the 2017 MLB season in their rear view mirror. It’s not a position most expected ... more

Jun 5, 2017 11:03 AM Brewers On Deck Circle

miller park.jpg.jpe

Bryce Edwards, Flickr CC

One never would have guessed it from the way they’ve played for most of the last week, but the Milwaukee Brewers will turn the corner into June on Thursday with a winning record and need just one win or a loss each for the Cubs and Cardinal... more

May 30, 2017 10:29 AM Brewers On Deck Circle

2011brewers.jpg.jpe

Even if they can’t quite keep up this hot start, the 2017 Brewers have a pretty good shot to crack this list of the top five single-season improvements in franchise history. more

May 22, 2017 9:33 AM Brewers On Deck Circle

timberrattlers.jpg.jpe

While the better-than-expected Brewers are deservedly the big story, all four Brewers full-season affiliates enter play on Monday at or above .500. more

May 15, 2017 9:30 AM Brewers On Deck Circle

brewerswhitesoxlongestgame.jpg.jpe

On May 8, 1984, the Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago White Sox began the game that would set the record for the longest game in MLB history. more

May 8, 2017 9:20 AM Brewers On Deck Circle 1 Comments

millerpark.jpg.jpe

Here’s a quick look back at some poor Brewers teams from the past and the rivals that brightened their sad days a bit. more

May 1, 2017 10:06 AM Brewers On Deck Circle

