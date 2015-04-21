Kyle Lohse
Searching For West Bend Silver Linings During the Brewers’ Darkest Hour
Yes, things are bad for the team. But here are seven reasons for Brewers fans to cheer up. more
Apr 21, 2015 3:30 PM Evan Rytlewski Brewers On Deck Circle
Brewers Opening Day 2015
"Optimistic" was the word to describe the fans, players and front office of the Brewers on Opening Day...until the gamestarted. How quickly the enthusiasmfaded. After Charlie Blackmon of theRockies flied out to Kris Davis in leftfield to lead .. more
Apr 7, 2015 5:25 PM Shepherd Express Staff Milwaukee Brewers 1 Comments
Brewers 2015: A Finishing Touch?
The Brewers open the 2015 season Monday with some extra-special redeeming to do—after choosing to keep the starting lineup almost unchanged. Will they have the endurance to reach the post-season this time? The Fairly Detached Observers are ... more
Mar 31, 2015 7:39 PM Frank Clines A&E Feature 1 Comments
Greg Koch
Milwaukee veteran blues rocker Greg Koch is among the few musicians from the city with a foreign label deal. His latest trio outing on a European imprint delivers textural and lyrical diversity with a blue-collar sense of humor that makes i... more
Jul 6, 2010 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews