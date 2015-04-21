RSS

Kyle Lohse

Yes, things are bad for the team. But here are seven reasons for Brewers fans to cheer up. more

Apr 21, 2015 3:30 PM Brewers On Deck Circle

"Miller Park" by User Grassferry49 on Wikicommons.

"Optimistic" was the word to describe the fans, players and front office of the Brewers on Opening Day...until the gamestarted. How quickly the enthusiasmfaded. After Charlie Blackmon of theRockies flied out to Kris Davis in leftfield to lead .. more

Apr 7, 2015 5:25 PM Milwaukee Brewers 1 Comments

The Brewers open the 2015 season Monday with some extra-special redeeming to do—after choosing to keep the starting lineup almost unchanged. Will they have the endurance to reach the post-season this time? The Fairly Detached Observers are ... more

Mar 31, 2015 7:39 PM A&E Feature 1 Comments

Milwaukee veteran blues rocker Greg Koch is among the few musicians from the city with a foreign label deal. His latest trio outing on a European imprint delivers textural and lyrical diversity with a blue-collar sense of humor that makes i... more

Jul 6, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

