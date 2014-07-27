Kyoto
Seminar With World’s Stage
Myexperiences with formal writing workshops have not been good. My impression ofthem as being mindless breeding grounds for writers who all kind of sound alikemay not be terribly flattering, but Theresa Rebeck’s impression is considerablyworse.. more
Jul 27, 2014 9:18 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Auditions for PRODUCERS with Theatre on Main
Oconomowoc's Theatre on Main is staging a production of The Producers that opens . . . on Valentine's Day . . . (really?) . . . YES. Valentine's Day. And it runs through March 2nd. The musical based on the classic 1968 Mel Brooks comedy makes its .. more
Dec 21, 2013 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Kyoto's Japanese, Chinese Fusion
The borders between Asian restaurants are blurring, as Japanese sushi bars now are often found in places that specialize in Chinese and Thai food. The reverse situation occurs at Kyoto (7453 W. Layton Ave.), a Japanese restaurant that also ... more
May 24, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 1 Comments
For Sushi in Milwaukee, Try Kyoto
“You expect me to eat all of that?” While you won’t hear those words at many Japanese restaurants, that sentiment is a definite possibility at Kyoto.The customer I overheard was referring to a sashimi plate ($10)—and it was the l more
Feb 10, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview