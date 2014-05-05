RSS

Kyp Malone

ice balloons.jpg.jpe

Here's a worthwhile show at risk of slipping through the cracks: Ice Balloons will play the Cactus Club next Monday, May 12. Between the band's scarce name recognition and the Monday night booking, that seems like a recipe for low attendance, but .. more

May 5, 2014 2:00 PM On Music

The first thing I ever reviewed for print was a 2002 French film called Irreversible. It's a cleverly brutal film in which the scenes play out in reverse order. Pinter's Betrayal recently opened with Windfall Theatre. Written in the late '70s, it .. more

Sep 16, 2013 12:20 PM Theater

blogimage10251.jpe

Massachusetts songwriter Stephen Kellogg and his band The Sixers cut their teeth in jam circles, where they spiced their rootsy folk-pop with digressions into bluegrass. They’ve polished their sound for more

Mar 24, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage9549.jpe

“Istarted playing open mics when I went to college, but then I took a break,” Because I Was In Love ,Music Feature more

Jan 19, 2010 12:00 AM Music Feature

SOCIAL UPDATES