Kyp Malone
Ice Balloons (Featuring TV on the Radio's Kyp Malone) Will Play Cactus Club Next Week
Here's a worthwhile show at risk of slipping through the cracks: Ice Balloons will play the Cactus Club next Monday, May 12. Between the band's scarce name recognition and the Monday night booking, that seems like a recipe for low attendance, but .. more
May 5, 2014 2:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Three People In Reverse
The first thing I ever reviewed for print was a 2002 French film called Irreversible. It's a cleverly brutal film in which the scenes play out in reverse order. Pinter's Betrayal recently opened with Windfall Theatre. Written in the late '70s, it .. more
Sep 16, 2013 12:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Stephen Kellogg and The Sixers w/ Graham Colton
Massachusetts songwriter Stephen Kellogg and his band The Sixers cut their teeth in jam circles, where they spiced their rootsy folk-pop with digressions into bluegrass. They’ve polished their sound for more
Mar 24, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Sharon Van Etten’s Songs of Suppression and Absolution
“Istarted playing open mics when I went to college, but then I took a break,” Because I Was In Love ,Music Feature more
Jan 19, 2010 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature