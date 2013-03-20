L. Kent Wolgamott

RSS

Everything you need to know about Frightened Rabbit comes from a place: Scotland. That’s the home of the indie rock band, and its culture has informed Frightened Rabbit leader Scott Hutchinson—which means you’ll rarely hear more

Mar 20, 2013 12:03 AM Music Feature

Despite his reputation as a shock-rocker, Marilyn Manson insists he doesn’t want to be shocking. In fact, he says, that’s impossible. “I think the only thing you can be in today’s world is chaos and confusing,” Manson explains. more

Jan 15, 2013 10:52 PM Music Feature

Jarekus Singleton’s hoop dreams inspired his debut album for Alligator Records, Refuse to Lose.   more

Jan 5, 2016 9:48 PM Music Feature

The Hold Steady had to take a break.After putting out six albums in as many years, capped by 2010’s Heaven is more

Jul 2, 2014 2:04 AM Music Feature

You can call Sharon Jones the hardest-working woman in show business. You can call her a stage sensation. Just don’t call her “retro.”Jones and her band the Dap-Kings make fine ’60s/’70s-rooted soul music, blending the soun more

May 19, 2010 12:00 AM Music Feature

Manchester Orchestra isn’t from Manchester, nor is it an orchestra. It’s a rock band from Atlanta with some strong opinions on the state of commercial rock.“I think there’s definitely something lacking in popular rock music today more

Apr 21, 2010 12:00 AM Music Feature

