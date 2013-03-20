L. Kent Wolgamott
Another Dose of Scottish Pessimism from Frightened Rabbit
Everything you need to know about Frightened Rabbit comes from a place: Scotland. That’s the home of the indie rock band, and its culture has informed Frightened Rabbit leader Scott Hutchinson—which means you’ll rarely hear more
Mar 20, 2013 12:03 AM L. Kent Wolgamott Music Feature
Marilyn Manson Escapes His Funk
Despite his reputation as a shock-rocker, Marilyn Manson insists he doesn’t want to be shocking. In fact, he says, that’s impossible. “I think the only thing you can be in today’s world is chaos and confusing,” Manson explains. more
Jan 15, 2013 10:52 PM L. Kent Wolgamott Music Feature
Jarekus Singleton Goes From Basketball to the Blues
Jarekus Singleton’s hoop dreams inspired his debut album for Alligator Records, Refuse to Lose. more
Jan 5, 2016 9:48 PM L. Kent Wolgamott Music Feature
The Hold Steady Tour Behind Their ‘Heaviest, Biggest’ Record
The Hold Steady had to take a break.After putting out six albums in as many years, capped by 2010’s Heaven is more
Jul 2, 2014 2:04 AM L. Kent Wolgamott Music Feature
Another Dose of Scottish Pessimism from Frightened Rabbit
Everything you need to know about Frightened Rabbit comes from a place: Scotland. That’s the home of the indie rock band, and its culture has informed Frightened Rabbit leader Scott Hutchinson—which means you’ll rarely hear more
Mar 20, 2013 12:03 AM L. Kent Wolgamott Music Feature
Marilyn Manson Escapes His Funk
Despite his reputation as a shock-rocker, Marilyn Manson insists he doesn’t want to be shocking. In fact, he says, that’s impossible. “I think the only thing you can be in today’s world is chaos and confusing,” Manson explains. more
Jan 15, 2013 10:52 PM L. Kent Wolgamott Music Feature
To Sharon Jones, It’s Not Retro
You can call Sharon Jones the hardest-working woman in show business. You can call her a stage sensation. Just don’t call her “retro.”Jones and her band the Dap-Kings make fine ’60s/’70s-rooted soul music, blending the soun more
May 19, 2010 12:00 AM L. Kent Wolgamott Music Feature
Manchester Orchestra’s Louder Brand of Indie Rock
Manchester Orchestra isn’t from Manchester, nor is it an orchestra. It’s a rock band from Atlanta with some strong opinions on the state of commercial rock.“I think there’s definitely something lacking in popular rock music today more
Apr 21, 2010 12:00 AM L. Kent Wolgamott Music Feature