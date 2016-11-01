L
A Multitude of Milwaukee Poets
Well-respected and notable Milwaukee poets Susan Firer and Sarah Rosenblatt each have new books recently published, and will make author appearances at Boswell Book Co. Firer appears at 7 p.m., Nov. 3 and Rosenblatt appears at 7 p.m., Nov. ... more
Nov 1, 2016 2:10 PM David Luhrssen Books
Walker’s Family Care Overhaul Might Be Hitting a Snag
“If I’m a Senate Republican on the committee up for re-election or an Assembly Republican, I don’t want to touch this,” said state Sen. Jon Erpenbach of the Walker administration’s plan to privatize Family Care and IRIS, the state’s long... more
May 24, 2016 4:05 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 4 Comments
Heroic Women 'Censored'
Renaissance Theaterworks and the Marquette University Theatre Department are staging Phylis Ravel’s acclaimed Censored on Final Approach, the still little-known story of Women Airforce Service Pilots in World War II. more
Apr 5, 2016 3:19 PM Selena Milewski Theater
Martha Collins-De La Rosa Seeks to Unseat Milwaukee County Supervisor Deanna Alexander on Northwest Side
One fascinating Milwaukee County Supervisor race to watch is District 18 in the county’s far northwest corner, where Wisconsin Jobs Now Executive Director Martha Collins-De La Rosa is taking on conservative first-term Supervisor Deanna Alex... more
Mar 15, 2016 5:04 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 6 Comments
Cabaret Milwaukee’s Solid Conclusion of ‘The Jealous Revolver’
Cabaret Milwaukee presents the third and final installment of its noir crime trilogy The Jealous Revolver this weekend, Feb. 11-14, at the Historic Pabst Brewery’s intimate Blue Ribbon Hall. The production—previewed by this reviewer—feature... more
Feb 9, 2016 3:48 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Film Clips: Nov. 5
Following his older brother Tadashi’s untimely death, Hiro (voiced by Ryan Potter) becomes close to his brother’s invention—a puffy white robot named Baymax (Scott Adsit, pitch-perfect). The plot thickens when Hiro, himself a budding robot ... more
Nov 4, 2014 5:47 PM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
Navigating a Nexus of Art
Milwaukee’s quarterly Gallery Night and Day is an open invitation to experience the tremendous array of art and culture the Cream City has to offer. For the first time, the Shepherd Express offers a comprehensive walking tour of its own Th... more
Apr 22, 2014 8:58 PM Selena Milewski Visual Arts
Paul Ryan’s Lunch Bag Lie
Until his fundamental dishonesty was exposed in a national campaign, Wisconsin Congressman Paul Ryan had an undeserved reputation among gullible members of the media as a bright, young more
Mar 12, 2014 4:41 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties