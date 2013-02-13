RSS

La Canoa

At most local Mexican restaurants seafood takes up little of the menu, and is usually limited to shrimp fajitas, maybe a seafood cocktail and, if lucky, a ceviche appetizer. But that changed dramatically in the autumn of 2009 more

Feb 13, 2013 4:31 PM Dining Preview

The Mexican restaurant La Canoa (1520 W. Lincoln Ave., www.lacanoamilwaukee.com) specializes in seafood. Hand-carved chairs portray every type of sea creature and the bar is housed inside of what looks like a beached boat. Free starters are... more

Jul 21, 2011 12:00 AM Dining Preview

