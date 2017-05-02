La Fuente
Nine Spots for Premium Margaritas
The Shepherd Express presents nine great places for margaritas in Milwaukee, including our Best of Milwaukee contest winner, La Fuente. more
May 2, 2017 4:25 PM Lacey Muszynski Eat/Drink 3 Comments
La Fuente Unveils Newly Remodeled Bar
Popular Mexican restaurant La Fuente has recently renovated its bar and cocktail area to provide an even better experience for customers. La Fuente has become a great destination for watching football. In addition to having a larger space with m.. more
Oct 21, 2015 5:38 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at La Fuente
Do you have plans for Cinco de Mayo?Make it a memorable holiday at La Fuente's locations in Milwaukee, Wauwatosa and Waukesha. All three locations will feature margarita specials, authentic Mexican cuisine, holiday festivities, and more.La Fu.. more
Apr 30, 2015 4:40 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
La Fuente Unveils Improved Wauwatosa Banquet Hall
La Fuente's has recently remodeled its Wauwatosa location's banquette hall. It now has a capacity for 200 guests, and is largeenough to accommodate large wedding parties or corporate events.The space canalso be partitioned for more intimate ce.. more
Mar 26, 2015 3:20 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
La Fuente’s Mexican Favorites and Tex Mex Specialties
One of Milwaukee’s pioneering Mexican restaurants, La Fuente is still a local favorite. more
Feb 17, 2015 9:38 PM Lacey Muszynski Dining Out 1 Comments
Carte Blanche Will Do Neil Simon
As November begins to draw to a close, Cate Blanche Theatre looks to close out the year with a production of Neil Simon's late 1980s farce Rumors. Okay, so stop me if you've heard this one before . . . it's sometime circa 1988. a group of afflu.. more
Nov 21, 2012 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Discover Terra, Another Mexican Gem
Any Mexican restaurant that opens near the intersection of Sixth Street and National Avenue had better be prepared for some stiff competition. Within two blocks are heavyweights like La... more
Aug 28, 2012 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Circle of Empowerment Benefit
Grafton nurse Meg Boren sacrificed all the comforts of home in 2002 to build a health care clinic in a remote area of Nicaragua. With the help of donors and a steady stream of volunteers from Wisconsin, the clinic has offered health care more
Sep 12, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Finding a Century-Old Shipwreck
Located on Lake Michigan like we are, Milwaukeeans have an excellent position from which to watch history unfold. We are sitting on the shore of the largest surface freshwater system on the planet, and that comes with a lot of activity. In ... more
Jul 14, 2010 12:00 AM Sarah Biondich Around MKE
The Hold Steady
We’re assuming that anybody reading this blurb doesn’t need to read yet another Bruce Springsteen comparison, so instead here’s a bit of trivia about Milwaukee ties of Brooklyn’s The Hold Steady. The band’s bassist Galen Poli more
Jul 1, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Milwaukee's Best Margarita
,Best of Milwaukee 2009 more
Nov 16, 2009 12:00 AM Brian Muilenburg Best of Milwaukee 2009